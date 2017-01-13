Pulse Larsen Antennas to exhibit at Distributech in San Diego Jan 31-Feb 2

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - Pulse Electronics Wireless Infrastructure division will be promoting a multitude of antennas the company manufactures at Distributech January 31, 2017 through February 2, 2017.

http://www.distributech.com/content/dt/en/index.html

At Distributech, Pulse Larsen Antennas will be highlighting the incomparable ICEFIN antenna. The ICEFIN set the standard in rugged outdoor durability, while maintaining a sleek and streamlined silhouette. Be sure to stop by The Pulse Larsen Antennas Booth # 1646 to see the full spectrum of capabilities of the ICEFIN and many of our other High-Tech antenna solutions.

Don't forget to follow us on Twitter! https://twitter.com/PulseLarsen1

We will be live tweeting from Distributech with exciting news daily and giving away several amazing prizes via our twitter interactions!

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is a leading provider of electronic components that help customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics, including the Larsen brand of antennas, has a long operating history of innovation in antennas, magnetics and connectors, as well as the ability to ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production. The Company serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace, and automotive industries. Pulse Electronics is a participating member of the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics website at www.pulseelectronics.com.

Copyright ©2016 Pulse Electronics Corporation. All rights reserved. All brand names and trademarks are properties of their respective holders.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/13/11G127373/Images/Pulse_L-72a174ae2044a7cfbc913c81da76cce1.JPG