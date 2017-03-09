Pulse Larsen Antennas to showcase 5G and GPS at Embedded World 2017

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Pulse Electronics Wireless Infrastructure is excited to announce an unveiling of three extraordinary antenna solutions. We enter the realm of "5G" and our next generation of GPS/5G solutions. Stop by Hall 4A, Booth 547 at Embedded World to meet our Antenna Solutions Team and learn about the Panther (GPSMB series), GPSLBMB4 and W6113 and how they can help solve your connectivity and transmission needs.

The Panther is a fierce competitor that offers multiband cellular and GPS combinations (up to 6 leads) with IP-67 rating (Ingress Protection). A versatile antenna for modern technology equipped vehicles, Police, Fire and other Public Safety conveyances. Transmitting video and other mission critical information through 5G channels.

Low in profile series, the GPSLPMB4 showcases a 4 lead, 2x2 MIMO 5G connection with 698-2700 MHz, a GPS/Glonass element and a dual-band WiFi antenna. A ruggedized and sleek antenna boasting an IP-67 rating (Ingress Protection) with multiple mounting options and does not require a ground plane.

Finally, the W6113 sets the standard for internal antenna solutions combining a 3 lead, 2x2 MIMO 5G and a GPS/Glonass antenna on a fully flexible substrate that can conform to your product form factor for even the most challenging of RF environments, demanding highest peak gain and lowest ECC (Envelope Correlation Coeff.).

Embedded World, March 14-16, 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany is the place to catch a sneak peek of these dazzling high-tech beauties on display. Stop by hall 4A, booth 547 to meet our General Manager, Olivier Robin and the team of experts, who can assist with your connectivity needs.

Embedded World, March 14-16, 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany

