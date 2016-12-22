Pulse Larsen's recent Grand Opening of the new Vancouver location was a Success

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - An evening filled with education about Pulse Larsen's innovative new location, a tour to highlight some of their capabilities, a meet and greet with CEO, Mark Twaalhoven and topped off with delightful food highlighting the culinary treasures of the Pacific Northwest.

Pulse Larsen recently hosted a lovely event on December 13th to introduce suppliers, distributors, sales representatives, and fellow local businesses to their new facility. The night began with a light reception for all to gather refreshments before beginning a tour hosted by one of their many subject matter experts on hand to answer any questions that might arise along the way. The tour began with a stop to perform a ribbon cutting attended by CEO of Pulse Electronics, Mark Twaalhoven who had flown in for the occasion and General Manager, Olivier Robin surrounded by invited guests.

The guests then moved to a showroom area where the head engineers were on hand to discuss the many different antenna solutions for IoT (Internet of Things), Public Safety, Navigation, and Transportation Technologies to name a few. A stroll through the brightly hued office area led them through the various assembly and manufacturing lines with a quick stop in the Mil/Aero (Military Aerospace) section then onto the Anechoic Chamber for a demonstration of our testing capabilities.

The evening capped off with wonderful food catered by Haven's Corner and a fun and interactive speech by General Manager, Olivier Robin, who then introduced CEO Mark Twaalhoven who underscored Pulse Larsen's commitment to growing the business in Vancouver Washington.

Pulse Larsen is excited to announce they will host another tour and meet and greet soon so stay tuned for the announcement.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/22/11G125965/Images/Pulse_Electronics_2-f056e27c497abd798c2da0600e455114.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/22/11G125965/Images/Pulse_Electronics_1-44326b339c01ab87b2cf814fe8333033.jpg