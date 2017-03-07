Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Trading to Resume on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 7, 2017; Early Warning Reports Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Pulse Oil Corp. ("Pulse" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PUL) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated February 15, 2017 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company and the Company's shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 Oil and Gas Company under the symbol "PUL".

Pulse also reports that Garth Johnson, Drew Cadenhead, David Sidoo and Devinder Randhawa have filed early warning reports in accordance with National Instrument 62-103. The terms of the acquisition of shares were previously disclosed in Pulse's Filing Statement filed on SEDAR on February 16, 2017.

As a result of the acquisitions of Common Shares of Pulse

Shareholder Number of Shares held of Pulse Percentage of Pulse held (undiluted) Garth Johnson 4,417,542 13.83% Drew Cadenhead 4,813,376 15.07% David Sidoo 4,166,667 13.04% Devinder Randhawa 3,500,000 10.95%

The securities acquired by Messrs. Johnson, Cadenhead, Sidoo and Randhawa are held for investment purposes and are subject to escrow provisions detailed in Pulse's Filing Statement. The individuals named do not have any current intentions to increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of or control or direction over and additional securities of Pulse. The individuals may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of Pulse, through the market or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

For further information on the QT and Pulse disclosures, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement available on SEDAR.

About Pulse Oil Corp.

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated on September 17, 2012 under the Business Corporation Act of Alberta and has plans to become a leading oil and gas company. Pulse will focus on acquiring affordable, small to medium sized proven oil and gas assets with significant upside. The Company plans to achieve further growth through acquisitions, combined with low-risk, technically diligent drilling, infrastructure ownership and reserve growth utilizing new technology and proven enhanced oil recovery techniques.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release."

