Puma Exploration Welcomes Denis Amoroso as Strategic Adviser to the board

RIMOUSKI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 27, 2017) - Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Puma") (TSX VENTURE:PUM)(SSE:PUMA) welcomes Denis Amoroso as Financial and Strategic adviser to the board of the Company. Mr. Amoroso has been in the brokerage and financial business for thirty-seven years, including 25 years as Senior Adviser at Canaccord Genuity. He was Canadian member of the Chairman's Club and member of the president's Club nine times.

A pillar in the mining sector, focusing on Quebec junior exploration companies, he raised more than $100 million over the last 30 years. He has participated in the funding of more than forty Junior Companies, starting from the exploration stage to development and finally to mining producers. "His vast knowledge of the financial sector and his contacts make him an invaluable resource for Puma Exploration, particularly in our current stage of developing the Murray Brook Project, in the Bathurst Mining Camp." Note Marcel Robillard, President of Puma Exploration.

Murray Brook Deposit (Bathurst Mining Camp)

The underground sulphide mineral resource estimate of the Murray Brook Deposit comprises measured and indicated mineral resources totalling 5.28 million tonnes averaging 5.24 per cent zinc, 1.80 per cent lead, 0.46 per cent copper, 68.9 grams per tonne silver and 0.65 g/t gold. It contains 610 million pounds of zinc, 209 million pounds of lead, 54 million pounds of copper, 11.7 million ounces of silver and 111,000 ounces of gold at a $85 per-tonne NSR (net-smelter-return) cut-off in the sulphide measured and indicated categories. On February 20th 2017, the NI 43-101 report was accepted and filed on SEDAR.

Puma is updating the PEA on the Murray Brook Deposit. Various economic and development scenarios are currently studied, from a large open pit to a high grade zinc underground operation.

About the Murray Brook Project

The Murray Brook Project consists of three (3) distinct contiguous areas that cover more than 18 kilometers of the favorable rock hosting the operating Caribou Mine (Trevali Mining Corp.), the Murray Brook Deposit and the past operating Restigouche Mine (Trevali Mining Corp.). From east to west, they are the Murray Brook East Property (4925), the Murray Brook Mining Lease (# 252) and the Murray Brook West Property (7846). The Murray Brook East and Murray Brook West Properties have been subject to various degrees of exploration and share the same potential of increasing the mineral resources defined at the Murray Brook Deposit.

About Puma Exploration Inc.

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with advanced precious and base metals projects in Canada. The Company's major assets are an option to acquire 100% per-cent beneficial interest in the Murray Brook Property, the Turgeon Zinc-Copper Project and the Nicholas-Denys Project located in New Brunswick as well as an equity interest in BWR Resources. Puma's objective for the coming year is to focus its exploration efforts in New Brunswick.

