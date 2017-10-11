Puppet Adds New Products, Partnerships and Executives as Company Ushers in New Era of Automation

Company continues global momentum, enabling customers to scale DevOps success on their automation journeys

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - PuppetConf 2017 - Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced new products, partnerships and executives as the company expands its global footprint and product portfolio.

"At Puppet, we strive to help our customers be successful on their automation journey, every single day," said Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO, Puppet. "I'm proud of the investments that we've made to deliver on Puppet's vision of making our customers more powerful through software. Today's announcements put Puppet in an even better position to help solve our customers' needs -- of today and tomorrow -- as they evolve their automation and DevOps practices."

In today's world where every company needs to behave like a software company, more than 75 of the Fortune 100 rely on Puppet to ship software faster. Puppet is helping its customers drive automation and deliver an unprecedented level of innovation for solving IT's toughest challenges. To help customers transform pockets of automation to automation that's pervasive throughout the software delivery lifecycle, Puppet is making new investments in product, strategic alliances, its leadership team and global expansion.

New products and offerings

As part of the company's strategic plans to make the shortest path to better software a reality for enterprises, Puppet also today announced a number of new products and updates to existing offerings. Recently, Puppet acquired Distelli, an innovative continuous delivery platform for developers and enterprises to expand automation across the entire software delivery lifecycle. Today, Puppet is introducing Distelli's products into Puppet's automaton portfolio:

Puppet Pipelines™ for Applications provides continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) capabilities for traditionally packaged applications.

Puppet Pipelines™ for Containers, a platform for continuously delivering container-based applications across multiple Kubernetes clusters running on any cloud, or on-premises.

Puppet Container® Registry, an open source container registry that provides an easy way for software teams to host Docker images within their infrastructure and get a unified view of all their images stored in local and remote repositories.

Puppet Discovery™

In addition, Puppet today introduced Puppet Discovery, a new product that enables frictionless discovery of on-premises, cloud and container infrastructure, provides deep insights about that infrastructure, and helps customers bring it all under control. Download the technical preview here: https://puppet.com/products/puppet-discovery

Puppet Tasks™

Released today, Puppet Tasks is a family of offerings which encompasses a new open source, agentless product as well as a set of capabilities in Puppet Enterprise that make it easy for organizations to get started with automation and expand its use across their infrastructure and applications.

Available today is Puppet Bolt™, a simple, agentless open source task runner that enables users to execute ad hoc tasks such as troubleshooting systems, executing sequenced actions, or stopping and restarting services across remote machines via a command line interface (CLI) over SSH (Linux) or WinRM (Windows). Bolt can run scripts written in any framework and execute them on any supported platform.

Available today in Puppet Enterprise 2017.3 is the Task Management capability. Task Management adds scale to execute tasks across hundreds of thousands of nodes, governance to enable control and auditability, and flexibility to run tasks from a web UI and filter and target infrastructure.

Puppet Tasks are now supported and available in several modules on the Puppet Forge.

Puppet Enterprise 2017.3

In addition to the new Task Management capability, Puppet Enterprise 2017.3 also includes major enhancements:

Package Inspector: Makes it even easier to browse and search for packages discovered on nodes connected to Puppet Enterprise. Now you can quickly determine whether a package is already managed by Puppet Enterprise, and if so, identify its location and remediate any known vulnerabilities with Task Management.

Puppet 5 Platform: The components of the core Puppet platform -- Puppet Agent, Puppet Server and PuppetDB -- have now moved to a more coordinated release model, with compatibility guarantees and consistent versioning among them. This enables customers to download, implement and upgrade the Puppet platform more easily without requiring additional testing and troubleshooting.

Configuration Data: This new capability, Configuration Data, improves code reusability and makes it easier to configure nodes using either the node classifier or Hiera from the user interface.

Japanese language support: Japanese language support has been enhanced to include additional translations of Task Management, module READMEs for Apache, Azure, and PostgreSQL, error and informational messages displayed when using the MySQL module, the text-based installer used to install Puppet Enterprise, the Learning VM, and the Code Manager user guide.

New partnerships and strategic alliances

New offerings with Splunk, Google Cloud and Arm, plus new Technology Alliance Partners, make it easier for joint customers to spread automation across their organizations.

New alliance with Google Cloud : Puppet recently announced a new collaboration that enables Puppet customers to quickly adopt Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, including its advanced machine learning and data analytics capabilities, while reducing IT costs and gaining the agility and flexibility of the cloud. Customers are now able to leverage a set of Google-developed modules that automate the provisioning, configuration, and ongoing management of GCP services to help Puppet customers quickly and effectively take advantage of GCP, including: Google Cloud Spanner, Google Cloud Pub/Sub and Google Stackdriver. Puppet Tasks are now included in several Google Cloud modules, including Google Compute Engine, Google Container Engine, Google Cloud Storage, and Google Cloud SQL.

New alliance with Google Cloud : Puppet recently announced a new collaboration that enables Puppet customers to quickly adopt Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, including its advanced machine learning and data analytics capabilities, while reducing IT costs and gaining the agility and flexibility of the cloud. Customers are now able to leverage a set of Google-developed modules that automate the provisioning, configuration, and ongoing management of GCP services to help Puppet customers quickly and effectively take advantage of GCP, including: Google Cloud Spanner, Google Cloud Pub/Sub and Google Stackdriver. Puppet Tasks are now included in several Google Cloud modules, including Google Compute Engine, Google Container Engine, Google Cloud Storage, and Google Cloud SQL.

New Splunk Partnership:

IT teams need a foundation for continuous analysis and automation across their entire organization. Splunk and Puppet have partnered to offer complementary solutions that address the need for real-time analysis and automation to help organizations transform their business and achieve success. This collaboration has resulted in a new integration new app and new technical add-on, available as the Splunk ITSI Module for Puppet Enterprise and the Splunk App and Add-On for Puppet Enterprise. The new Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) integration gives Splunk users the ability to take immediate action with the power of Puppet as the underlying action engine to remediate any vulnerability concerns without leaving Splunk, leading to the elimination of manual steps and faster delivery.

New partners for DevOps:

Puppet has added eleven important partners as part of its Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAPP): Barracuda, CloudPassage, Conjur/CyberArk, Cumulus Networks, Electric Cloud, F5, Intelliment Security, Onyx Point, Splunk, Praecipio Consulting, and Sensu.

Collaboration with Arm:

Cloud and Container Updates

Puppet continues to invest in the cloud and container ecosystem with new offerings that enable customers to migrate to the cloud and adopt containers.

New Blueshift modules: Puppet remains committed to helping enterprises adopt next generation technologies.

-- Kubernetes module: Installs and configures Kubernetes in a secure and highly reliable way.

-- Helm module: Installs, configures and manages the Helm package manager, and enables users to manage applications running on Kubernetes.

-- Docker module: The new Docker module includes major enhancements, including support for Puppet Code Manager, Docker Swarm mode and Docker Secrets.

-- Kream tool: A new open source tool that enables users to install and manage Kubernetes and Helm, and build a local development cluster.

Updates to Puppet Azure module: The Puppet Azure module has been updated to include enhanced Disk storage and networking support and support for Azure tags.





New additions to Puppet's leadership team

Puppet is experiencing unprecedented growth in 2017 as adoption of Puppet Enterprise expands globally. Today, the company announced two executive appointments to strengthen its product and business development leadership. Samm DiStasio has been appointed vice president of business development and Matt Waxman has been named vice president of product management.

Giving back at PuppetConf 2017

Giving back is part of the fabric of Puppet's annual event which features programs that are connected to the company's vision to make people more powerful through software. At PuppetConf 2017, Puppet is giving back through a partnership with iDTech, a leading computer technology educator. Together Puppet and iDTech will donate nearly 40 scholarships globally to kids who otherwise can't afford to attend iDTech's coding camps.

