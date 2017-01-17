Puppet Announces Sixth Annual State of DevOps Survey

Annual Survey is the Industry Benchmark for Insight Into the Impacts of DevOps and IT Performance

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced it has launched the 2017 State of DevOps Survey in collaboration with DevOps Research & Assessment (DORA), the leader in DevOps research and evidence-based technology assessment. Now in its sixth year, the State of DevOps Survey and Report has surveyed more than 25,000 IT professionals around the world, making it the most in-depth survey of IT professionals in the industry. Every year, the State of DevOps Report provides new and valuable insights into how technical practices and workplace culture affect IT and organizational performance.

Over the past five years, the State of DevOps survey has shown that high-performing IT teams decisively outperform low-performing peers: They deploy 200 times more frequently than low performers, with 2,555 times faster lead times and one-third the change failure rate. The report has also investigated the effects of burnout, culture and employee engagement on organizational performance. In addition to expanding on topics in past reports, the 2017 report will examine new areas, including:

Infrastructure architecture patterns . Containers are a hot topic in DevOps circles, but smart infrastructure decisions are about more than just containerizing everything. This year's survey investigates the role of infrastructure architecture in DevOps.

. Containers are a hot topic in DevOps circles, but smart infrastructure decisions are about more than just containerizing everything. This year's survey investigates the role of infrastructure architecture in DevOps. Experimentation in work. We always hear about the virtues of a fail-fast approach. This year's survey investigates the role of team experimentation in software development and delivery.

We always hear about the virtues of a fail-fast approach. This year's survey investigates the role of team experimentation in software development and delivery. Other business outcomes. For the past three years, the State of DevOps survey has shown that IT performance drives organizational performance for businesses, improving productivity, profitability and market share. This year, we're adding measures of success that are important to organizations that aren't profit-driven -- for example, IT teams in government agencies and other not-for-profit organizations.

"I'm always struck by how much people rely on the DevOps Report for guidance, for understanding how DevOps can help, and for making the case for DevOps within their organizations," said Nigel Kersten, chief technical strategist at Puppet. "The data we gather this year will build on our understanding of DevOps, and we hope will reveal how people are practicing DevOps today, what new practices are emerging, and how the culture of DevOps is changing."

"I am very excited about this year's research, because we'll be exploring aspects of leadership and architecture to show how it enables DevOps outcomes, as well as how it may achieve objectives that organizational leaders care about most," said Gene Kim, co-founder of DORA and co-author of 'The Phoenix Project' and 'The DevOps Handbook.' "By doing this, we'll understand better than ever what impacts DevOps performance -- and how to better show its value to everyone in the organization."

Current sponsors of the 2017 State of DevOps Report include: Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Splunk, Inc.

To participate in the 2017 State of DevOps survey and report, visit: https://devops-survey.com/register.php?uuid=4dbd9f88-49a3-5954-9681-6dcd21bf205f. Survey respondents who complete the survey will be entered to win one of two $500 Visa gift cards, an iPad Pro, Philips Hue starter kit, ticket to the DevOps Enterprise Summit in London or San Francisco and an IT Revolution Press book bundle (see the sweepstakes rules). Survey closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on February 10.

