Puppet Announces Strategic Partnership with Splunk to Drive DevOps Success in the Enterprise

New app and integration empower customers with automation to enable intelligent analysis, immediate action and continuous enforcement

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - In a move to accelerate the transformation of enterprises with DevOps, Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced a strategic partnership with Splunk to deliver new innovations to help enterprise customers realize value faster and drive revenue with automation.

In today's fast-paced landscape, a company's success is predicated on how quickly and successfully it can behave like a software company. To drive this behavior, IT teams need a foundation of continuous analysis and automation across their entire organization. Splunk and Puppet have complementary solutions that address the need for analysis and automation to help organizations transform their business and achieve success.

"A majority of Puppet customers rely on Splunk and Puppet Enterprise to operate their critical applications, at massive scale in production. This new application and ITSI module remove the manual steps our customers used to take between solutions, and provides a fantastic user experience," said Omri Gazitt, chief product officer, Puppet. "Now, customers have a unified workflow between the intelligent insights provided by Splunk and the action and automation provided by Puppet, making it easier to keep applications and infrastructure performant, secure and compliant."

"Our partnership with Puppet enables our joint customers to gain value faster, whether their applications run on-premises, on the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Together, we are breaking down silos within IT teams and enabling them to fully leverage data, insights, action, and ongoing policy enforcement across the platforms to gain deeper insights, drive change," said Rick Fitz, senior vice president and general manager of IT Markets, Splunk. "Machine data analytics and DevOps automation are key enablers for digital transformation, and our joint customers who have embraced those strategies are leading the way in IT by monitoring, troubleshooting, and managing their applications and infrastructure."

Collaboration between Splunk and Puppet has resulted in a new application and new integration, available as the Splunk ITSI Module for Puppet Enterprise. This new integration combines the insights from Splunk with the power of Puppet as the underlying action engine, giving Splunk users the ability to take immediate control to remediate any vulnerabilities without leaving Splunk. Additionally, with the Splunk App for Puppet Enterprise, organizations can now analyze all of the data from their Puppet environment and use the Splunk® platform to correlate it across their entire IT stack.

The Splunk software collects, analyzes and visualizes machine data from all levels of the IT stack, including applications, infrastructure and process management. Puppet Enterprise automates the orchestration and ongoing enforcement of the desired state of distributed applications and global infrastructure, enforcing consistency and keeping infrastructure compliance. Unifying machine data analytics with infrastructure and application orchestration enables IT teams to speed time from insight to action as they operate critical applications.

About Puppet

Puppet is driving the movement to a world of unconstrained software change. Its revolutionary platform is the industry standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us. More than 37,000 companies-including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100-use Puppet's open source and commercial solutions to adopt DevOps practices, achieve situational awareness and drive software change with confidence. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with more than 500 employees around the world. Learn more at puppet.com.

Splunk, Splunk>, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light and SPL are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2017 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.