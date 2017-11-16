Puppet Collaborates with Amazon Web Services, Delivers New Solution Empowering Enterprises with Agility for Cloud Migration

New AWS OpsWorks for Puppet Enterprise gives companies a clear path to automate operations in the cloud with a fully managed Puppet Master

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Puppet today announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which includes the launch of AWS OpsWorks for Puppet Enterprise, a new, fully-managed Puppet Master. This new solution empowers customers with a complete automation strategy for operating at scale, while providing them with the agility and flexibility of the cloud.

In order to successfully operate and scale on the cloud, enterprises are increasingly looking for an automation strategy that allows them to focus on driving value for their business. Without an automation strategy in place, consistently managing a large, dynamic environment, and adopting the DevOps practices that enable organizations to operate efficiently on the cloud, can be difficult. AWS OpsWorks for Puppet Enterprise enables customers to easily adopt Puppet Enterprise to manage their infrastructure so they can accelerate their cloud migration to AWS, help ensure security and compliance, while enjoying the benefits of a fully managed service and consumption-based pricing.

"Puppet accelerates migration to the cloud and provides a clear path for enterprises to automate their infrastructure on the cloud, helping to increase operational efficiency in dynamic, hybrid environments," said Omri Gazitt, Chief Product Officer, Puppet. "By collaborating with AWS, customers are now able to leverage the automation and orchestration of Puppet Enterprise as well as the rapid scalability that AWS provides."

"With the availability of AWS OpsWorks for Puppet Enterprise, customers now have a fully managed AWS service that they can use to configure Amazon EC2 instances and on-premise servers with Puppet," said Scott Wiltamuth, Vice President of AWS Developer and Management Tools, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "AWS OpsWorks for Puppet Enterprise is compatible with Puppet community content and tools, and is fully integrated with AWS. Its support for automated backups and software updates empowers customers to maintain a strong security posture with ease, thus freeing up more time for value-added operations and automation work."

