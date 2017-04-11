Puppet Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2017 Partner Program Guide

Annual guide recognizes the channel's top partner programs

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Puppet a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

The Puppet Partner Program provides a robust services opportunity that increases partner's profitability. The program provides training, education, marketing and sales support to empower partners with resources to deliver the industry's most robust automation solutions to customers. The Puppet Partner Program is expanding and recently introduced a new partner portal for partners to easily access support services, online training and additional resources.

"For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits."

"Puppet is committed to fully enabling the channel, and receiving a 5-star rating from CRN further validates our commitment to empower our partners with the support and programs they need to be successful," said John Schwan, vice president of global partner sales and programs, Puppet. "As Puppet continues grow, we will continue to leverage our channel program as a key platform for building long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnerships."

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

Additional resources:

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Learn more about Puppet.

Subscribe to the Puppet blog.

Follow Puppet on Twitter @puppetize.

Try Puppet Enterprise for free.





About Puppet

Puppet is driving the movement to a world of unconstrained software change. Its revolutionary platform is the industry standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us. More than 35,000 companies -- including more 75 percent of the Fortune 100 -- use Puppet's open source and commercial solutions to adopt DevOps practices, achieve situational awareness and drive software change with confidence. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with more than 500 employees around the world. Learn more at puppet.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.