New product enables discovery of hybrid infrastructure and provides a path to action for companies to accelerate and scale success with automation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - PuppetConf 2017 - Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced Puppet Discovery™, a new standalone product that enables frictionless discovery of hybrid infrastructure -- from traditional infrastructure to cloud resources and containers -- with a path to manage it. Puppet Discovery is an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that enables companies to know what they have so they can take the next step in their automation journeys.

In today's rapidly evolving IT landscape, most companies operate a heterogeneous mix of infrastructure spanning on-premises and public cloud environments. They often don't know what they have, which makes it challenging to take action and bring everything under control. This problem is compounded by cloud and containers which are more ephemeral in nature than traditional infrastructure.

We are entering a new era of automation. One where software makes it apparent where to go next. One with insights about all of the critical resources running across your estate -- along with the ability to take action, and actually do something about those insights. Puppet Discovery is redefining automation by providing frictionless discovery of hybrid resources, deep insights into what to automate next, and the ability to take action to bring those resources under management.

"As we expand beyond the core Puppet Enterprise platform, our customers have asked us to help them understand and manage their entire infrastructure -- from legacy to modern containers and cloud," said Deepak Giridharagopal, CTO, Puppet. "Puppet Discovery redefines automation, providing the insight necessary to discover, manage and prioritize every resource."

With Puppet Discovery, users can discover resources across their VM estate, both on-premises and in the cloud, and inspect running containers. This allows IT operations and security teams to answer questions like, "What container images do I have running?" or "Which packages are vulnerable?" Puppet Discovery currently allows for discovery of VMware vSphere VMs, AWS and Azure resources, and containers, with support for other cloud vendors, such as Google Cloud Platform, to follow. It also provides a broad spectrum of insights and the ability to take action to automate management of all resources.

Puppet Discovery is available for a technical preview today at https://puppet.com/products/puppet-discovery.

Additional resources

Learn more about Puppet.

Subscribe to the Puppet blog.

Follow PuppetConf on Twitter: @puppetconf.

Try Puppet Enterprise for free.

About Puppet

Puppet is driving the movement to a world of unconstrained software change. Its revolutionary platform is the industry standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us. More than 37,000 companies -- including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 -- use Puppet's open source and commercial solutions to adopt DevOps practices, achieve situational awareness and drive software change with confidence. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with more than 500 employees around the world. Learn more at puppet.com.