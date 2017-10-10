Puppet Partners with Google Cloud to Support Migration and Management in the Cloud

New GCP Modules For Puppet Help New and Existing Puppet Users Take Advantage of Google Cloud Platform

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud, including Puppet Approved modules to accelerate cloud adoption and dedicated engineering teams. This collaboration helps Puppet customers quickly adopt Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, including its advanced machine learning and data analytics capabilities, while reducing IT costs and gaining the agility and flexibility of the cloud.

As more businesses look to capitalize on the advantages of the cloud, migrating and managing applications as they move to the cloud remains a challenge. Migration often means rearchitecting your environment in the cloud which is time consuming and error prone when done manually. With Puppet, users define their infrastructure as code once and can apply those configurations across their on-premises and cloud environments. Puppet accelerates migration to the cloud and provides Day 2 management which increases operational efficiency in dynamic, hybrid environments. As part of the joint effort, customers are now able to leverage a set of Google-developed modules that automate the provisioning, configuration, and ongoing management of GCP services to help Puppet customers quickly and effectively take advantage of GCP.

Google Cloud recently released a set of Puppet Approved modules on the Puppet Forge for managing infrastructure-as-a-service components and Kubernetes, including; Google Compute Engine (GCE), Cloud DNS, Cloud SQL, Google Container Engine (GKE), Cloud Storage, and Google Authentication credentials. Puppet Approved is a designation given to modules that pass specific quality and usability requirements. At PuppetConf 2017, Google Cloud will release additional modules to increase coverage for Google Cloud products, with the next set of modules focusing on data processing, including Google Cloud Pub/Sub, Cloud Spanner, and Stackdriver. They will continue working to release new modules over the next several months.

Google Cloud will also be releasing the technology they used to generate modules so the Puppet module ecosystem can move faster and keep up with rapidly changing APIs in the cloud. Google's Puppet code generation tool is a boon to module developers because it enables faster development and broader coverage.

"As enterprises move to the cloud, they are looking for ways to leverage their existing infrastructure investments," said Eric Johnson, Engineering Manager, at Google. "With our new Puppet modules for Google Cloud, we're enabling customers to more rapidly migrate to the cloud and manage their on-premises and cloud environments with Puppet."

"Our customers want choice, flexibility and the ability to manage everything they have, from their physical infrastructure to cloud resources for maximum operational efficiency and scale," said Nigel Kersten, Chief Technical Strategist, Puppet. "With Google Cloud's expertise in providing world class infrastructure and Puppet's widely adopted enterprise management platform, we're helping customers accelerate their move to the cloud."

