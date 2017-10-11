Puppet Positioned as a Leader in Configuration Management by Independent Research Firm

Cited as a leader in configuration management software for infrastructure automation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - PuppetConf 2017 -- Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced that Puppet Enterprise and Open Source Puppet have each been named as a leader by Forrester Research in its report The Forrester Wave™: Configuration Management Software For Infrastructure Automation, Q4, 2017. Puppet's flagship offering, Puppet Enterprise, enables organizations to install, configure and operate infrastructure and applications spanning cloud, container and on-premises environments.

Puppet Enterprise received the highest overall scores among all evaluated vendors for strategy and market presence. The report states that "Puppet Enterprise's strengths include drift correction, out-of-the-box third party plugins, and monitoring governance." Earlier, the report noted that "Role-based permissions permit compliance professionals to easily access reports and audit event trails, while enhanced APIs provide richer orchestration capabilities and better integration with common enterprise systems such as virtual machines." In addition, when discussing Open Source Puppet, Forrester noted that "Users appreciated the simplicity of the Puppet DSL and the ability to integrate Puppet with their existing processes."

"In our view, Forrester's Wave report highlights the importance of configuration management for organizations seeking adopt DevOps practices and deliver better software faster," said Omri Gazitt, Chief Product Officer at Puppet. "Forrester is an influential voice in guiding IT organizations, and we're excited to see that they have ranked Puppet Enterprise as a leader in this rapidly growing category."

The report notes that "In a world of infrastructure-as-code, where systems can be spun up and decommissioned in minutes or seconds, robust automation is essential, and configuration drift and compliance become very real issues....To achieve the required speed of innovation, I&O professionals must adopt a structured approach to delivering software-defined models across the complete life cycle -- an approach that requires automation."

As the pioneer of modern automation, Puppet has rapidly become the standard way that organizations deliver and operate software, and the leader among configuration management solutions.

About Puppet

Puppet is driving the movement to a world of unconstrained software change. Its revolutionary platform is the industry standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us. More than 37,000 companies -- including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 -- use Puppet's open source and commercial solutions to adopt DevOps practices, achieve situational awareness and drive software change with confidence. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with more than 500 employees around the world. Learn more at puppet.com.