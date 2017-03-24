Puppet Wins Best DevOps Tool for Open Source at the 2017 DevOps Excellence Awards

PORTLAND, OR and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, has been awarded the Best DevOps Tool for Open Source at the 2017 DevOps Excellence Awards that took place on Wednesday March 22, 2017 in London.

The 2017 DevOps Awards -- held annually -- is judged by the editors of UK publication, Computing, alongside industry experts and recognises outstanding and innovative solutions, people and services. The Best DevOps Tool for Open Source validates Puppet's hard work and innovation in this space and affirms its commitment to the Open Source community.

Held at the London Marriott Hotel in Mayfair, the awards celebrate the DevOps industry's finest products, people and companies. Puppet was recognized for its innovation in designing a tool to tackle DevOps specifically for the Open Source community, a tool that is helping organizations to automate processes -- saving time, money and accelerating performance.

Marianne Calder, VP of EMEA at Puppet, said, "We are honored to be recognized in the DevOps and Open Source space. The Open Source community is one we are grateful to be part of and we will continue to strive towards creating and developing new innovations for the better. At Puppet we believe in hard work and that is key to our success at these awards. We look forward to delivering real benefits as we build a stronger foothold in the U.K.".

