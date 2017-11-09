Pura Naturals Engages Alternative Medical Therapeutics Evaluation Expert, Dr. David Anderson, to Review the Quality and Safety of Eco-Friendly Products

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - Pura Naturals Inc. ( OTCQB : PNAT), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleaning products, today announced that Dr. David Anderson, alternative medical therapeutics evaluation expert, has signed a consulting agreement to further support the Company's product claims, product literature and doctor approval labels.

"We are pleased to have Dr. David Anderson sign on as expert medical consultant for Pura Naturals. As we focus on developing innovative technology for eco-friendly cleaning products, he will serve as an expert providing a 'stamp of approval' for efficacy and safety claims and further assisting the Company as we strengthen our eco-friendly products," stated Derek Duhame, President of Pura Naturals, Inc. "Having focused his nearly 20 year career on the development and utilization of non-animal testing options, his passion for earth-conscious solutions perfectly aligns with the Pura Naturals mission."

Dr. Anderson is a Research Senior Scientist and Physician focused on the development and utilization of non-animal testing options as an active way to study and claim substantiate alternative medical therapeutics. He has played a coordinator role in numerous projects involving medical school faculty scientist and physician consultants including those that have been based around contracts with the Chemical Manufacturers Association and the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command. Most recently he's facilitated the development of a multi-medical school/research facility collaborative approach toward product evaluation as it relates to specific claims substantiation of alternative medical therapeutics. Dr. Anderson's nearly 20 years of experience with natural formulations positions him as an expert for assessing the claims of Pura Natural's current products and future formulas.

Dr. Anderson has been mentioned in Strathmore's WHO'S WHO, Great Minds Of The 21st Century - 2nd Edition and America's Registry Of Outstanding Professionals - 2006 Edition and he has been listed as an honored member in Americas Registry of Outstanding Professionals. He received his B. A. from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and his M. D. degree from The University of Texas in Galveston. He did his Internal Medicine specialty training at New York Medical College in Valhalla and his Pulmonary subspecialty training at the State University of New York School of Medicine in Stony Brook.

"I am thrilled to offer my consultative support to the Pura Naturals team. I was immediately drawn to the Company's impressive products currently available on the market. Pura Naturals' commitment to eco-friendly products resonates well with my medical background as I have focused my career on safe testing of alternative medical therapeutics. It will be my pleasure to offer my expert opinions to Pura Naturals as they develop further innovative, safe and earth-conscious solutions," commented Dr. Anderson.

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

Forward Looking Statements and Other Important Information

