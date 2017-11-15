Pura Naturals Reports 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results

LAKE FOREST, CA--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Pura Naturals Inc. ( OTCQB : PNAT), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleaning products, today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

"During the third quarter of 2017, we continued to advance our business and are pleased with our 202% year-over-year revenue increase. Over the past four quarters, we continued to navigate through a transitional phase, strategically making changes to our sales, marketing and distribution processes. Our goal has been to better engage customers, build brand awareness and identify effective sales channels while commercializing earth-conscious products to the market," stated Derek Duhame, President of Pura Naturals, Inc.

"We signed agreements with industry experts willing to provide evaluation and consultation of Pura Naturals innovative products. These experts include Dr. David Anderson, an alternative medical therapeutics evaluation expert, Mark Barile, owner of Barile Environmental Inc. and an environmental expert, and JES, a celebrity spokesperson dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle. Their commitment to our business serves as a vote of confidence as we continue to advance our products and brand," continued Mr. Duhame. "We expanded the distribution of our health and beauty line during the third quarter announcing the availability of the Company's skin cleansing products in over 1,000 select Walmart stores. We raised significant interest from new retailers and distributors as a result of rebranding and repackaging of our skin care products. Further, we are working to expand our distribution channels to include e-commerce through Amazon as well as our own web properties which will be updated by the first quarter of 2018. We believe the steps we have been taking to move our business forward are showing positive momentum."

"In addition, the Pura Marine business unit is expanding with a major private label opportunity pending, launch of a quick response spill kit, presence on Anglers Chronicles fishing show, attendance at the Fort Lauderdale Boat show and product sales through The Jankovich Company. The Fisherman's cleansing bar will soon be available through major fishing charter companies throughout the west coast and targeted towards marinas and bait & tackle stores and related distributors throughout the US. Our commitment to developing eco-friendly and earth-conscious cleaning solutions and the demand for such products on the market will drive our growth in 2018 and beyond," concluded Mr. Duhame.

2017 Third Quarter Financial Summary:

Three months ended September 30, 2017 2016 Y/Y Growth Revenue $ 221,334 $ 73,284 202% Costs of goods sold $ 206,265 $ 55,339 273% Cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales 93% 76% Selling expense $ 15 $ 8,785 -100% General and administrative expense $ 1,084,193 $ 341,843 217% Operating expenses $ 1,084,208 $ 350,628 209% Net loss $ (1,695,002 ) $ (332,683 ) 409%

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

