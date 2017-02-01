Pure Achieves Another Month of Consecutive Revenue Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PNOW), parent Company of the Central American-Caribbean Online Travel Agency (OTA) Oveedia and Numismatic Specialty Store (Meso Numismatics) announced today, that the Company has successfully achieved another consecutive month of consistent revenue growth.

"Pure has now experienced its fourth consecutive month of revenues," stated Mr. Melvin Pereira, President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. "More importantly, the revenues from this past month [January], were notably greater than any of the past three months combined. This means simply, that Pure Hospitality Solutions, is finally on track to give economic value back to our shareholders."

Management anticipates that revenues will continue to see consistent growth over the next year; foreseeing "likely 100% month-over-month earnings increases," continued Mr. Pereira. "The market for our products and services is finally maturing and boldly showing its face. There is absolutely no reason why our revenues will slow... at all. Every indicator remains positive and points toward continued growth."

Pure will continue the course in aggressively growing its revenue consecutively each month. The primary goal is to reach its sales objective within the next five months, delivering earnings in direct relation to an overall sale's equivalency of $1M.

About Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

PURE provides proprietary technology, marketing solutions and branding services to hotel operators and condominium owners. The Company's vision is to build competitive operations in the areas of (i) online marketing and hotel internet booking engine services, (ii) hotel branding and, (iii) own, operate and in some instances develop, boutique hotels under the new, "by PURE" brand. PURE is the creator of Oveedia, the Central American-Caribbean online travel hub.

Related Links:

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Pinterest

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Facebook

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Twitter

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Google +

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. LinkedIn

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Investors Hangout

Oveedia Google +

Safe Harbor Statements in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements about plans and expectations regarding products and opportunities, demand and acceptance of new or existing products, capital resources and future financial results are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from those expressed. These uncertainties and risks include changing consumer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of the Company's customers, competition and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.