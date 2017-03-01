Pure Featured in Seeking Alpha Article Speaks to Viability of Numismatic Subsidiary

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PNOW), the developer of multiple and diverse tourism ventures, relevant to Central America and the Caribbean, announced today, that the renown financial online news publisher, Seeking Alpha, had featured the Company's pivot into numismatics (http://seekingalpha.com/news/3236078-pure-hospitality-pivots-coin-sales).

Management is confident that this feature [Seeking Alpha] speaks highly of Pure's inclusion of numismatic operations. The acquisition of Meso Numismatics has not only spurred new investor interest, but the rare currency and metals operation, has also established a low-cost marketing tool for the Company's travel products. These same numismatic operations, primarily focused on Central American coin and paper money, have considerably increased consumer and market visibility for Pure, opened up the Numismatic Tourism markets, and most importantly, substantially increased cash flow and the consistency of a growing income stream.

"Here is what I know," stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO. "The online news resource, La Republica, reported that Subaru, Japanese car manufacture, implemented a new business initiative... the launch of coffee shops in Central America. Why? A means to expand the experience of the brand with Latin American customers."

"I completely understand the difficulty people may have in grasping numismatics and its overall compliment to Pure. Yet, we all know disruption and sustainable innovations often emerge from necessity and is driven by diversity. Numismatics was a smart choice for the Company. I believe that Seeking Alpha was amongst the first to identify the great value numismatics brings to Pure. Seeking Alpha will surely not be the last. Soon, other publications, shareholders and investors alike, will understand both the value and correlation brought forth by Meso Numismatics."

"In the end, what is most important to me as the CEO of this Company, is generating strong revenues at the lowest cost basis possible, through a sound and scalable business model. This remains our focus and nothing will slow down the momentum that we continue to persistently build."

PURE provides proprietary technology, marketing solutions and branding services to hotel operators and condominium owners. The Company's vision is to build competitive operations in the areas of (i) online marketing and hotel internet booking engine services, (ii) hotel branding and, (iii) own, operate and in some instances develop, boutique hotels under the new, "by PURE" brand. PURE is the creator of Oveedia, the Central American-Caribbean online travel hub.

Safe Harbor Statements in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements about plans and expectations regarding products and opportunities, demand and acceptance of new or existing products, capital resources and future financial results are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from those expressed. These uncertainties and risks include changing consumer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of the Company's customers, competition and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.