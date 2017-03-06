Pure Gold Acquires Important Down Plunge Extension of Madsen Mine

Purchase of additional 100% owned patent claims on key structural break in Red Lake locks in long term future of Madsen Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PGM) ("Pure Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the 219-hectare Derlak Gold Property from Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders"). Consideration payable for the property purchase includes $0.5 million in cash and 1,290,322 common shares of the Company.

The Derlak property consists of 11 patented mining claims filling an important keyhole gap in the Madsen Gold Project claim package, and combined with existing 100% owned Madsen claims, provides exposure to a contiguous 47 square kilometre land package. Strategic rationale for the property purchase include:

New property package covers the key structural break in the Red Lake District that hosts the past-producing Howey, Hasaga, Buffalo, Madsen, and Starratt Olsen gold mines.

Secures the long term future of Madsen's northeast plunging Austin Horizon mineralization: Madsen's past production, plus current mineral resource, form a sizable high grade gold mineralized system which is open for expansion down plunge; Projected upper limit of the Madsen mineralization crosses the Derlak acquisition boundary at approximately 1.2 kilometre depth, and projected lower limit crosses the Derlak acquisition boundary at approximately 2.2 kilometre depth; Similar deposits in the camp (Goldcorp's Red Lake Mine Complex) are currently being exploited at vertical depths of up to 2.4 kilometres; Drill hole AD-11-01 intersected Madsen mineralization at 2.1 kilometres vertical depth and 700 metres below the mined stopes, returning 14.3 g/t gold over 2.0 metres and confirming the depth potential in this plunge direction 1 .



"Acquisition of the Derlak Property is consistent with Pure Gold's strategy of consolidating properties in the Madsen Gold Project that have the potential to host high-grade gold deposits," said Darin Labrenz, President and CEO of Pure Gold. "Madsen historically produced well over 2.4 million ounces to a vertical depth of 1,200 metres, where it remains open down plunge. Large Archean gold systems typically have very deep roots, and drilling by previous operators confirms the down plunge extension of the Madsen mineralized system, intersecting high grade gold at a depth of 2,100 metres. Our current phase of exploration at Madsen continues to focus along the Madsen-to-Starratt mineralized corridor, with surface and shallow underground exploration close to the existing permitted mining infrastructure. Madsen is a large gold system, and this strategic acquisition secures future large-scale exploration potential of Austin, which remains open to depth."

The closing of the transaction is expected in March 2017, and is subject to receipt of all required regulatory and third party consents and satisfaction of customary closing conditions and documentation.

ABOUT MADSEN

The Madsen Mine operated for over 36 years with historic production of 2.5 million ounces at an average grade of 9.9 g/t gold. The Madsen Gold Project hosts a permitted mill and tailings facility, and access to power, water and labour. The Madsen Gold Project has an Indicated Resource of 928,000 ounces gold at 8.93 g/t gold (in 3.24 million tonnes) and an Inferred Resource of 297,000 ounces gold at 11.74 g/t gold (in 0.79 million tonnes)1. The mineral resource is based on 13,624 drill holes, evenly dispersed throughout the mineral resource. A robust geologic model based on 27 levels of geological mapping and chip sampling provides a solid understanding of the geology and continuity of mineralization.

In addition to the mineral resource, the Madsen Gold Project hosts a number of prospective new discoveries including the Fork Zone and Russet South targets, as well as, two significant historic underground mines. Pure Gold believes the opportunity exists to advance these targets through the application of modern exploration science and a new understanding of the district.

(1) See the National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment For the Madsen Gold Project," prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd., dated effective April 20, 2016. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Phil Smerchanski, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

Our mandate is pure and simple. To dream big. To colour outside the lines. To use smart science and creativity to unlock the next major discovery at the Madsen Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario. And become Canada's next iconic gold company.

