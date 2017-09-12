Pure Gold Files Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report on SEDAR

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PGM) ("Pure Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a Mineral Resource Estimate ("Resource Estimate") for its 100%-owned Madsen Gold Project ("Madsen") located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Resource Estimate results were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 2, 2017.

The Technical Report is entitled "MADSEN GOLD PROJECT 2017 MINERAL RESOURCE" effective August 2, 2017 and signed September 12, 2017 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was authored by both independent and non-independent Qualified Persons, and is in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company's website at www.puregoldmining.ca.

ABOUT PURE GOLD

Our mandate is pure and simple. To dream big. To colour outside the lines. To use smart science and creativity to unlock the next major discovery at the Madsen Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario. And become Canada's next iconic gold company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Darin Labrenz, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.