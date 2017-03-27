Pure Gold Makes New Discovery at Russet South, Madsen Gold Project

New drilling results include 23.1 g/t gold over 1.9 metres and 21.4 g/t gold over 1.9 metres

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PGM) ("Pure Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a new zone of near surface gold mineralization has been discovered at the Russet South target on the Company's 100% owned Madsen Gold Project ("Madsen"). These new discovery holes add critical mass to Russet South, which is shaping up to be an important component of Pure Gold's modern development strategy. Consistent drill results from new areas such as Russet South, McVeigh, A3 and Starratt, reinforce the resource expansion program that is underway and the widespread untapped potential of the Madsen Gold Project.

Highlights from new drilling at Russet South include:

23.1 g/t gold over 1.9 metres in hole PG17-310

in hole PG17-310 8.3 g/t gold over 1.7 metres in hole PG17-316

in hole PG17-316 4.4 g/t gold over 12.0 metres in hole PG17-335 Including 14.3 g/t gold over 2.0 metres

in hole PG17-335 21.4 g/t gold over 1.9 metres in hole PG17-341

"Our drilling has been highly successful in intersecting widespread gold mineralization at Russet South," said Darin Labrenz, President and CEO of Pure Gold. "The mineral system is similar in setting and style to that of significant portions of the existing resource at Madsen, and results released today have expanded this satellite gold target significantly. Drilling has now intersected gold mineralization across a 650 metre by 650 metre footprint, to depths less than 250 metres demonstrating the near-term, near-surface potential for meaningful resources within a short distance of Madsen's permitted mine infrastructure.1"

New Zone of Mineralization Discovered

The new gold zone at Russet South is highlighted by hole PG17-335 which returned 4.4 g/t gold over 12.0 metres. This zone lies on the eastern side of Russet South, approximately 200 metres north and along strike of intercepts drilled in 2015 and 2016, including 12.3 g/t gold over 2.9 metres in PG15-0452 and 17.7 g/t Gold over 1.0 metre in PG16-0993. Gold mineralization in all of these holes is associated with deformed blue-grey quartz veins hosted in a 200 metre thick wedge of Basalt located between two distinct Ultramafic units. This near surface setting is structurally and stratigraphically analogous to known deep mineralization that forms the Madsen 8-Zone deposit which has Indicated Resources of 132,000 ounces gold at 12.21 g/t Au (in 0.34 million tonnes) and Inferred Resources of 185,000 ounces gold at 18.14 g/t Au (in 0.32 million tonnes)1, 5.

Drilling at Russet South expands Mineralized Zones and Builds Continuity

Additionally, new drill holes reported herein have intersected gold mineralization in the hanging wall of the previously reported mineralization on the western extent of Russet South, expanding the scale of, and demonstrating continuity of mineralization in this area. The reported intercepts from PG17-310 are 150 metres along strike to the southwest from a previously reported intercept in PG15-028 of 8.2 g/t gold over 11.0 metres4, with both intercepts hosted in a package of folded quartz veins on the lower contact of an Ultramafic unit. The intercept reported from PG16-341 was a 50 metre step out to the North from this visible gold mineralized intercept in PG17-310 highlighting the along strike continuity of the mineralized quartz vein envelope.

Drill Results Summary

New assay results from select drill holes are outlined below:

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) Zone PG17-302 104.6 106.30 1.7 6.3 Russet South PG17-310 138.2 140.00 1.9 23.1 Russet South 174.4 175.4 1.0 5.0 Russet South 178.8 190.0 11.2 2.4 Russet South incl. 181.45 183.00 1.6 6.8 Russet South 254.00 255.20 1.2 6.0 Russet South PG17-313 251.80 252.90 1.1 7.3 Russet South PG17-316 128.40 130.10 1.7 8.3 Russet South PG17-328 118.00 125.38 7.4 2.8 Russet South PG17-335 190.0 202.0 12.0 4.4 Russet South incl. 190.0 194.0 4.0 8.9 incl. 190.0 192.0 2.0 14.3 PG17-336 126.2 152.5 26.3 1.8 Russet South incl. 139.0 140.7 1.7 8.8 PG17-341 156.1 158.0 1.9 21.4 Russet South *Assay composites were calculated using uncut assays and true widths are interpreted to vary from 70-90% (80%, on average) of reported core lengths above.

For a plan map showing the setting of the Russet South targets, click link below:

http://puregoldmining.ca/sites/default/files/Russet-plan-03272017.pdf

For a complete list of 2017 drill results to date, click link below:

http://puregoldmining.ca/sites/default/files/2017-DH-Intercepts-Table-March_27.pdf

Pure Gold's 2017 exploration program is on-going with four drill rigs currently testing resource growth potential near the mine infrastructure and along the more than five kilometre strike length of the Madsen mineral system. The program is expected to include 70,000 metres of core drilling, and will include underground drilling, expected to commence in Q2 2017. Further results will be released as available.

ABOUT MADSEN

The Madsen Mine operated for over 36 years with historic production of 2.5 million ounces at an average grade of 9.9 g/t gold. The Madsen Gold Project hosts a permitted mill and tailings facility, and access to power, water and labour. The Madsen Gold Project has an Indicated Resource of 928,000 ounces gold at 8.93 g/t gold (in 3.24 million tonnes) and an Inferred Resource of 297,000 ounces gold at 11.74 g/t gold (in 0.79 million tonnes)5. The mineral resource is based on 13,624 drill holes, evenly dispersed throughout the mineral resource. A robust geologic model based on 27 levels of geological mapping and chip sampling provides a solid understanding of the geology and continuity of mineralization.

In addition to the mineral resource, the Madsen Gold Project hosts a number of prospective new discoveries including the Fork Zone and Russet South targets, as well as, two significant historic underground mines. Pure Gold believes the opportunity exists to advance these targets through the application of modern exploration science and a new understanding of the district.

The proximity and geologic similarities to Madsen does not mean that Pure Gold will obtain similar results at Russet South or other exploration targets on the Madsen Property. Russet South is an early stage exploration project and does not contain any current mineral resource estimates. The potential to define a mineral resource at Russet South or other targets is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration at these or other targets at Madsen will yield a mineral resource See news release dated June 16, 2015 See news release dated May 4, 2016 See news release dated March 2, 2015 See the National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment For the Madsen Gold Project," prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd., dated effective April 20, 2016. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core samples are bagged and sealed and submitted to SGS in Red Lake, Ontario for sample preparation by crushing to 75% less than 2mm, a riffle split of 1kg, and pulverization of the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold analysis is completed in the SGS Red Lake lab with a 30g fire assay and AAS finish (code GE-FAA313). Samples returning >5 g/t Au are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (code GO-FAG303). Mineralized zones with visible gold are also analyzed by a 1kg screen fire assay with screening to 106 microns (code GO-FAS51K). Two 30g fire assays are conducted on the screen undersize and combined with an assay of the entire oversize fraction. Control samples (accredited standards and non-accredited blanks) were inserted on a regular basis. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision and contamination on an ongoing basis.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Phil Smerchanski, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

ABOUT PURE GOLD

Our mandate is pure and simple. To dream big. To colour outside the lines. To use smart science and creativity to unlock the next major discovery at the Madsen Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario. And become Canada's next iconic gold company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

