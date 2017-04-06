Pure Hospitality Has Best Quarter Ever, Sets Pace For 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PNOW), the developer of multiple and diverse ventures relevant to Central America and the Caribbean, announced today, that the Company has experienced its best first quarter on record, bringing in substantial revenues compared to previous years.

"Since making a dramatic shift in our business plan, allowing us to expand the focus to uniquely relevant verticals, the proof has simply been 'in the pudding,'" stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions. "Since day one, our vision for Pure has been to bring attention to, and best represent to the world, Central America and the Latin countries of the Caribbean. I'm proud to say, that with every business decision we make, we continue to work toward delivering on our mission; proudly promoting our region across the globe."

Since the acquisition of Meso Numismatics, in mid-November 2016, the Company has seen consistent, month-over-month revenue gains in the 1st QT of 2017. Over the past 90-days, the Company had realized gains unlike anything seen in PNOW's past. Revenues demonstrated overall average gains of roughly 36% month-over-month. Between January and February alone, the Company realized an impressive gain of roughly 200%; and with opportunities arising for Meso's participation in live auctions with the likes of Heritage Auctions, management anticipates having a record revenue year.

Pereira continued, "If it's one thing we're demonstrating... it's consistent growth, with the opportunity for more growth and expansion daily. We have taken PNOW from a Company that had no real shape or form; no business plan, no product or services, excessive toxic debt and no revenues; to a company that is on its way to becoming self-sustainable, with limited toxicity from unmanageable debt, growing revenue potential and a solid plan. Although we have come so far, I will always say it, there is still much work to be done... and like the cleaning up I've done in the past, I will ensure that PNOW becomes a fully-reporting Company with consistent revenues and growth."

In its latest year-end disclosures, filed this past Friday, March 31, 2017, the Company demonstrates how its clean-up has begun to really take shape; giving the Company the platform it needs to set the pace for the anticipated accomplishments of 2017. For additional information, please read the Company's blog at http://www.purenow.solutions/2016-disclosures-plot-course/.

About Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

PURE provides proprietary technology, marketing solutions and branding services to hotel operators and condominium owners. The Company's vision is to build competitive operations in the areas of (i) online marketing and hotel internet booking engine services, (ii) hotel branding and, (iii) own, operate and in some instances develop, boutique hotels under the new, "by PURE" brand. PURE is the creator of Oveedia, the Central American-Caribbean online travel hub.

Safe Harbor Statements in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements about plans and expectations regarding products and opportunities, demand and acceptance of new or existing products, capital resources and future financial results are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from those expressed. These uncertainties and risks include changing consumer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of the Company's customers, competition and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.