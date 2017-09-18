Pure Hospitality Solutions Officially Underway with Audit

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PNOW), the developer of multiple and diverse business ventures, relevant to Central America and the Caribbean, announced that as of two weeks ago, the Company is officially underway with the PCAOB audit, to become a fully reporting company with the SEC and upgrade its tier on the stock exchange.

"This is something that I have spoken about since becoming CEO of this Company, and we're finally proceeding head-on," stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions. "My goal has always been to increase our transparency; as far as I know, there is no greater piece of transparency then having a top-tier accounting firm audit our financials and filing with the SEC."

Management stated that after minor setbacks, including the time it took to complete the Series BB Preferred dividend issuance to the Company's qualifying shareholders, the audit officially commenced roughly two weeks ago. The ETA for completion is slated within the 4th fiscal quarter of this year.

Pereira concluded, "There are two promises I made since 'day one.' To build a viable operating company which delivers revenues, and to make PNOW fully transparent. For those that know me, know that I have strived to keep those promises, by updating the PNOW share structure weekly, by removing the majority of toxic noteholders and legacy debt, by pushing to deliver revenues -- this year particularly -- through our subsidiary Meso Numismatics and now by posting our revenue stats on the Meso Numismatic site, until they are reflected in our financial disclosures.

"Now, the final piece of the transparency puzzle is underway; meaning there will no longer be any legitimacy questions, allowing us all to focus on the task at hand. Continuing to build a profitable Company."

Management intends to keep shareholders fully updated with the audit process and as always urges investors to contact the Company with any questions or comments, via email at IR@PureNow.Solutions, or phone at (800) 889-9509.

About Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

PURE, through its developed or acquired assents and subsidiaries, operates multiple business ventures throughout Central America and the Caribbean, promoting opportunities for tourism to the Region.

Meso Numismatics is the Company's emerging numismatic company. The Company has a global inventory of coins and bank notes, and specializes in pieces from Central America and parts of the Caribbean. The Company has rare and exquisite inventory available for sale at www.MesoCoins.com, as well as at some of the largest and most prestigious auction houses in the world.