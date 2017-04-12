Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Announces 2017 Annual and Special Meeting Date and Timing of Release of Q1 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) -

ANNUAL MEETING DATE

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (TSX: AAR.UN) (the "Trust") announced today that its 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders (the "AGM") will be held on May 10, 2017, at 11:00 am, Vancouver time, at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver, Cypress Room, 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. Unitholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2017 will be entitled to vote at the AGM.

Details of the AGM are available in the Information Circular which has been mailed to unitholders and made available on the Trust's website: http://www.piret.ca/investor-info/annual-meeting as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TIMING OF RELEASE OF Q1 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

The Trust also announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, before the open of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on Wednesday May 10, 2017. Management will host the conference call at 11:00 am (EDT) on Thursday, May 11, 2017 to review the financial results and corporate developments for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, May 11, 2017 11:00 am (EST)

Toll free dial in number (from Canada and USA)................................................. 1 (888) 390-0546

International or Local Toronto.............................................................................. 1 (416) 764-8688

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the above numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call, and ask to join the Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Conference Call.

Conference Call Replay

If you cannot participate on May 11, 2017, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing one of the following replay numbers. You will be able to dial in and listen to the conference 120 minutes after the meeting end time, and the replay will be available until Thursday May 18, 2017.

Replay toll free dial in number (from Canada and USA)...................................... 1 (888) 390-0541

Replay international or local Toronto................................................................... 1 (416) 764-8677

Please enter the Replay ID# 140795, followed by the # key.

ABOUT PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST

The Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets across Canada and key distribution and logistics markets in the United States. The Trust is an internally managed REIT and is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in Canada that offers investors exposure to industrial real estate assets in Canada and the United States.

Additional information about PIRET is available at www.piret.ca or www.sedar.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange - AAR.UN

