Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Announces Appointment Of Lis Wigmore To The Board Of Trustees

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - The Board of Trustees of Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: AAR.UN) today announced the appointment of Lis Wigmore to the Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

Ms. Wigmore has nearly 30 years of corporate real estate experience in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom. Ms. Wigmore was the Chief Operating Officer of Ipc US REIT, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust, and has held senior positions with Reichmann International, Campeau Corporation and the Toronto Raptors Basketball Club. In addition to Ms. Wigmore's corporate credentials, Ms. Wigmore is Vice Chair and Chair of Governance for Fred Victor, a charitable organization that fosters long-lasting and positive change in the lives of homeless and low-income people living in Toronto.

Ms. Wigmore holds a Chartered Director designation from The Directors College / DeGroote School of Business; an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University, and an Honours BA from the University of Western Ontario.

"Lis brings to the Trust a long history of relevant real estate leadership experience as well as strong corporate governance credentials," said Richard Turner, Board Chair of the Trust. "We look forward to Lis' contributions to the Trust's Board as it continues to grow and drive value for its unitholders."

About Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets across Canada and key distribution and logistics markets in the United States. The Trust is an internally managed REIT and is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in Canada that offers investors exposure to industrial real estate assets in Canada and the United States.

Additional information about PIRET is available at www.piret.ca or www.sedar.com.

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.