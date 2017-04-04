Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Announces Closing of Houston Acquisition and Closing of Other Previously Announced Transactions

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (TSX: AAR.UN) ("the "Trust") announced today the successful completion of the previously announced Houston acquisition, the completion of the previously announced Texas land acquisition and the closing of certain previously announced dispositions.

HOUSTON ACQUISITION

The Trust announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Cedar Port Distribution Centre, (the "Houston Acquisition"), for approximately $85.3 million (US$63.5 million), representing an approximate 6.8% going-in capitalization rate.

As previously announced on February 22, 2017, the Houston Acquisition is an investment in two brand new Class A distribution centres in one of the Trust's target U.S. markets. The distribution centres are 100% leased to IKEA Distribution Services, and will serve as their distribution and e-commerce logistics hub for Texas and surrounding growth markets

The Houston Acquisition was funded with existing cash on hand and the Trust's operating line. Subsequent to the closing, the Trust will enter into a new mortgage secured by the assets in the amount of approximately $42.4 million (US$31.5 million) with a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate of 3.88% per annum.

TEXAS LAND ACQUISITION

The Trust also announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of 16 acres of land adjacent to an existing property in San Antonio, Texas (the "Texas Land Acquisition") for a purchase price of $3.8 million (US$2.8 million). As previously announced on January 30, 2017, the land provides future development potential for the Trust with a forecast yield of approximately 9%. The acquisition closed on March 8, 2017 and was funded with existing cash on hand.

JOINT VENTURE DISPOSITION IN ALBERTA AND ONTARIO

The Trust further announced that is has completed the previously announced partial interest sale in five assets to an existing joint-venture partner for $47.3 million. The purchaser assumed its proportionate interest in the properties' existing mortgages totaling $29.3 million, resulting in net proceeds of $18.0 million to the Trust. The Trust is retaining a 25% interest in the assets, four located in Alberta and one in Ontario, and will continue to manage the assets in accordance with the governing joint venture partnership agreement.

OTHER DISPOSITIONS

The Trust announced also today that it has disposed of an 101,039 SF asset in Mississauga, Ontario for $7.8 million. The asset was classified as an asset held for sale as at December 31, 2016, and was a single-tenant building with an age of 42 years. Closing occurred on April 1, 2017.

ABOUT PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST

The Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets across Canada and key distribution and logistics markets in the United States. The Trust is an internally managed REIT and is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in Canada that offers investors exposure to industrial real estate assets in Canada and the United States.

Additional information about the Trust is available at www.piret.ca or www.sedar.com.

