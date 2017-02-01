Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Announces Closing of Atlanta Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (TSX: AAR.UN) ("the "Trust") announced today the successful completion of the acquisition of 201 Greenwood Court in McDonough, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia (the "Atlanta Acquisition") previously announced on January 30, 2016, for approximately $52.5 million (US$39.5 million), representing an approximate 5.3% going-in capitalization rate.

The Atlanta Acquisition is an 800,000 square foot cross-dock distribution centre, 100% leased to DHL Supply Chain, which serves Bayer Healthcare out of the property. There is 5.6 years remaining on the lease.

The Atlanta Acquisition was funded with existing cash and the Trust's operating line. A new mortgage is expected to be put in place in February 2017 in the amount of approximately $25.5 million (US$19.2 million) with an eight-year term and a fixed interest rate of 3.82% per annum.

ABOUT PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST

The Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets across Canada and key distribution and logistics markets in the United States. The Trust is an internally managed REIT and is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in Canada that offers investors exposure to industrial real estate assets in Canada and the United States.

Additional information about the Trust is available at www.piret.ca or www.sedar.com.

