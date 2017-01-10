Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Announces Timing of Release of Q4-2016 Financial Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust ("PIRET" or the "Trust") (TSX: AAR.UN) today announced that it intends to release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016, before the open of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Management will host the conference call at 10:00 am (EST) on Thursday, March 9, 2017 to review the financial results and corporate developments for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, March 9, 2017 10:00 am (EST)

Toll free dial in number (from Canada and USA)................................................. 1 (888) 390-0546

International or Local Toronto.............................................................................. 1 (416) 764-8688

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the above numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call, and ask to join the Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Conference Call.

Conference Call Replay

If you cannot participate on March 9, 2017, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing one of the following replay numbers. You will be able to dial in and listen to the conference 120 minutes after the meeting end time, and the replay will be available until Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Replay toll free dial in number (from Canada and USA)...................................... 1 (888) 390-0541

Replay international or local Toronto................................................................... 1 (416) 764-8677

Please enter the Replay ID# 752491, followed by the # key.

ABOUT PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST

PIRET is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets. PIRET is an internally managed REIT that focuses exclusively on investing in industrial properties.

Additional information about PIRET is available at www.piret.ca or www.sedar.com.

