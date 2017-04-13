Pure Minutes announces partnership with Videocon

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Pure Minutes, a New York City-based leading telecommunications provider of international long distance announces a strategic alliance with Videocon international ( NSE : VIDEOIND). This partnership will allow Pure Minutes to utilize the diverse and robust network of this Indian conglomerate. Both parties have entered into a mutual bilateral swap and will play on the respective strengths of each organization. Pure Minutes and Videocon will utilize and leverage international termination relationships and intend to enhance their positions as underlying carriers. This bilateral agreement will create an environment that will create stable revenue and profitability streams. Pure Pinutes will offer Videocon a diverse array of direct routes and relationships. Pure Minutes will be delivering high-quality retail traffic through their least cost routing engine. "It is with great anticipation and respect for the Videocon organization, that we look forward to look at a mutually beneficial relationship," says Eric Ramos, president of Pure Minutes. "We expect this relationship to create a stable and broad reaching relationship that will enable structured growth. We look forward to improving our ability to establish an even more competitive retail offering". Network expansion and technological enhancement are critical in the always evolving communications industry. Pure Minutes and Videocon expect to be on the forefront of this evolution.

About Pure Minutes

Pure Minutes provides an international calling solution that works with any phone number, regardless of the current provider. This means that a user can enjoy the benefits of Pure Minutes' international rates without needing to change their current land-line or mobile cell phone service provider.

The revolutionary Pure Minutes service instantly recognizes subscribers through an automatic caller identification which eliminates the need for complicated PIN numbers typically found on calling cards. In fact, Pure Minutes has eliminated the need for calling cards altogether. Topping up the minutes has never been easier using any of the convenient recharge locations around the world or online with any major credit card, cash, or a PayPal account.

About Videocon

Videocon Industries Limited is a large diversified Indian company headquartered in Mumbai.[3] The group has 17 manufacturing sites in India and plants in Mainland China, Poland, Italy and Mexico. It is the third largest picture tube manufacturer in the world.[4][5] The group is a US$5 billion global conglomerate.Videocon Telecommunications Limited has a licence for mobile service operations across India. It launched its services on 7 April 2010 in Mumbai.