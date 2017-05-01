Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces 2017 Annual And Special Meeting Date And Timing of Release of Q1 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSX VENTURE: RUF.U) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.UN) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.DB.U) ( OTCQX : PMULF) announced today that its 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders (the "AGM") will be held on May 25, 2017, at 11:00 am, Vancouver time, at KPMG LLP, 777 Dunsmuir Street, 11th Floor, Vancouver, BC. Unitholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2017 will be entitled to vote at the AGM.

Unitholders are encouraged to attend the meeting in person and to provide their voting instructions well in advance to the deadline for the deposit of proxies of 11:00 am (Vancouver time) on May 23, 2017.

Timing of Release of Q1 2017 Financial Results and Conference Call

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP also announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, after the close of the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Steve Evans, CEO, Samantha Adams, VP, and Scott Shillington, CFO, of Pure Multi-Family, will host the conference call at 8:00am (PDT), 11:00am (EDT), on Thursday, May 11, 2017, to review the financial results and corporate developments for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the following numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call, and ask to join the Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Conference Call.

Dial in numbers

Toll free dial in number (from Canada and USA): 1-888-390-0605

International or Local Toronto: 1-416-764-8609

Conference Call Replay

If you cannot participate on May 11, 2017, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing one of the following replay numbers. You will be able to dial in and listen to the conference 120 minutes after the meeting end time, and the replay will be available until May 18, 2017.

Please enter the Replay ID# 546776, followed by the # key.

Replay Dial in number

(Toll free from Canada or the USA) 1-888-390-0541

International or Local Toronto 1-416-764-8677

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publically traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at www.puremultifamily.com or www.sedar.com.

