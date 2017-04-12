Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces Appointment of Independent Director

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSX VENTURE: RUF.U) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.UN) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.DB.U) ( OTCQX : PMULF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sherry D. Tryssenaar as an independent director to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Pure Multi-Family REIT (GP) Inc., the governing general partner of Pure Multi-Family, effective immediately.

Ms. Tryssenaar is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Ten Peaks Coffee Company ("Ten Peaks") (TSX: TPK), and of Ten Peaks' subsidiary, Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company. Previously, she was Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Finance and Administration and a director of QuestAir Technologies (TSX: QAR). Earlier in her career, Ms. Tryssenaar was Director of Corporate Finance with RBC Technology Ventures, and Vice President, Investments of Quorum Funding, a venture capital firm.

Ms. Tryssenaar has served on the boards of various companies and not-for-profit organizations, as well as serving as Chair for three not-for-profit boards including Women in Capital Markets (WCM), Dress for Success Vancouver Society and the YWCA Metro Vancouver. She is currently a director of Unit Electrical Engineering, a privately-held company. Ms. Tryssenaar has also been responsible for spearheading a corporate governance framework for a private company's board of directors and served as corporate secretary responsible for maintaining comprehensive corporate governance documents.

Ms. Tryssenaar is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (first class honours) from Simon Fraser University and a M.Sc. (Econ) in International Relations from the London School of Economics, which she attended as a Commonwealth Scholar. In 2011, Ms. Tryssenaar was named the BC CFO of the Year in the small public company category by Business in Vancouver. Ms. Tryssenaar was also recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 by Business in Vancouver in 2007.

Robert King, Chair of the Board, stated, "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Sherry Tryssenaar as an independent member of the Board. She brings extensive financial, corporate governance and administrative knowledge. Ms. Tryssenaar's background in a variety of different public and private corporate settings will further enhance our existing depth of experience on the board."

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publically traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at www.puremultifamily.com or www.sedar.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.