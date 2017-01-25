Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces the Closing of a Previously Announced Property in Austin, Texas for US$40.0 Million

Pure Multi-Family's newest acquistion located at 1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, Texas

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSX VENTURE: RUF.U) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.UN) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.DB.U) ( OTCQX : PMULF) announces the successful closing of the previously announced 276 unit Class "AA" luxury apartment community ("Creekside") located in Austin ,Texas, for a purchase price of US$40.0 million.

Creekside was constructed in 2016 and consists of 276 luxury residential units averaging 828 square feet. Creekside is ideally located less than 10 miles from the largest employment hub in Austin (Downtown Austin), and is conveniently located minutes from Southpark Meadows, one of the largest retail and entertainment centers in Austin. Creekside is situated on over 13 acres of land with best-in-class resort-style amenities for discerning residents.

Pure Multi-Family funded the purchase of Creekside with proceeds from the previously announced sale of Livingston Apartments, which closed on November 4, 2016, and new first mortgage financing in the amount of US$20 million.

The first mortgage financing bears a fixed interest rate of 3.98% per annum for a term of 10 years. The purchase price represents a stabilized going-in capitalization rate of 5.58%.

Steve Evans, CEO, said, "We are very excited to enter the vibrant and growing market of Austin, Texas with the acquisition of Creekside -- a brand new, high quality apartment complex with state-of-the-art amenities."

Subsequent to the acquisition of Creekside, Pure Multi-Family's portfolio consists of 16 multi-family properties comprising an aggregate of 5,505 residential units, situated on 291 acres of land.

The previously announced US$40 million acquisition (the "Allen Property") in Allen, Texas, is expected to close on or about January 27, 2017. Pure Multi-Family will use cash on hand as of the date hereof and mortgage financing to complete the acquisition of the Allen Property.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publically traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

