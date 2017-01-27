Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces the Closing of a Previously Announced Property in Dallas, Texas for US$40.0 Million

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSX VENTURE: RUF.U) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.UN) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.DB.U) ( OTCQX : PMULF) announces the successful closing of the previously announced 288 unit multi-family apartment community ("Lansbrook"), located in the Allen sub-market of Dallas, Texas, for a purchase price of US$40.0 million.

Lansbrook was constructed in 2002 and consists of 288 residential units averaging 961 square feet. It has value-add potential and is located in the highly desirable residential area of Allen, Texas, one of the fastest growing cities in Texas. According to the Allen Economic Development Corporation, Allen, Texas is the 16th fastest growing city in the U.S. and the 2nd fastest growing city in the Dallas Fort Worth Metro Area. The median household income in Allen is $105,679 (75% greater than Dallas Fort Worth's median income). Lansbrook is situated in the highly acclaimed Allen Independent School District, and easily accessible as it is positioned along Benton Drive just a few minutes from the Central Expressway (US Route 75) and the US Route 121 interchange, one of the most heavily travelled interchanges in Far North Dallas.

Pure Multi-Family funded the purchase of Lansbrook with proceeds from the previously announced profitable sale of Fairways at Prestonwood, which closed on November 17, 2016, and new first mortgage financing in the amount of US$16.5 million.

The first mortgage financing bears a fixed interest rate of 3.27% per annum for a term of 5 years. The purchase price represents a stabilized going-in capitalization rate of 5.3%.

Steve Evans, CEO, said, "The Lansbrook acquisition demonstrates our ability to execute once again on our value-add strategy while achieving solid cash flow in a highly desirable market."

Upon completion of the acquisition of the Lansbrook, Pure Multi-Family's portfolio consists of 17 multi-family properties comprising an aggregate of 5,793 residential units, situated on 310 acres of land.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publically traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at www.puremultifamily.com or www.sedar.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/27/11G128679/Images/G128679-d0e7990923e4a26495edef75281233d1.jpg