Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces February Distribution and Timing of Release of Q4 2016 Financial Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSX VENTURE: RUF.U) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.UN) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.DB.U) ( OTCQX : PMULF) announced today that the Board of Directors of Pure Multi-Family REIT (GP) Inc., the governing general partner of Pure Multi-Family, has approved a cash distribution of US$0.03125 per unit for the month of February, 2017 (equivalent to US$0.375 per unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid on March 15, 2017 to unitholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2017.

The policy of Pure Multi-Family is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

Pure Multi-Family currently has 56,068,506 units issued and outstanding.

Timing of Release of Q4 2016 Financial Results and Conference Call

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP also announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016, after the close of the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Steve Evans, CEO, Samantha Adams, VP, and Scott Shillington, CFO, of Pure Multi-Family, will host the conference call at 9:00am (PST), Noon (EST), on Thursday, March 9, 2017, to review the financial results and corporate developments for the year ended December 31, 2016.

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the following numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call, and ask to join the Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Conference Call.

Dial in numbers

Toll free dial in number (from Canada and USA) 1-888-390-0546 International or Local Toronto 1-416-764-8688

Conference Call Replay

If you cannot participate on March 9, 2017, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing one of the following replay numbers. You will be able to dial in and listen to the conference 120 minutes after the meeting end time, and the replay will be available until March 16, 2017.

Please enter the Replay ID# 421528, followed by the # key.

Replay Dial in number (Toll free from Canada or the USA) 1-888-390-0541 International or Local Toronto 1-416-764-8677

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publically traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at www.puremultifamily.com or www.sedar.com.

