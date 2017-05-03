Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Commences Internalization of Property Management

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSX VENTURE: RUF.U) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.UN) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.DB.U) ( OTCQX : PMULF) announced today that it has commenced internalizing the property management function under its new division, PURE Management.

Stephen Evans, Pure Multi-Family's CEO, stated: "Since the initial public offering, property management of our portfolio has been overseen by a third party manager, the Tipton Asset Group Inc. Tipton has provided the highest level of property management oversight and ancillary services to Pure Multi-Family since 2012. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Bryan Kerns and his entire team for their commitment, expertise, and enthusiasm.

"As we launch our new management division, we are pleased to announce that several key Tipton executives have agreed to join the Pure Multi-Family team. Ms. Lee Ann Chapman will be leading our U.S. operations under the new PURE Management platform and reporting to our Vancouver office. Ms. Chapman has over twenty-five years' experience in the multi-family real estate sector, during which time she served as a senior executive at Tipton. Ms. Chapman and her team in Dallas bring with them extensive experience and knowledge which will form the core of our U.S. operations.

"The internalization process will begin with several properties being transitioned over to the new PURE Management platform. We intend to transition the remaining properties over the following quarters. We anticipate that our entire portfolio will be fully internalized by year end or early 2018."

