Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Secures US$23.75 Million Mortgage Financing

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSX VENTURE: RUF.U) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.UN) (TSX VENTURE: RUF.DB.U) ( OTCQX : PMULF) today announced that it has successfully closed on a US$23.75 million new first mortgage financing on the previously completed acquisition of Pinnacle at Union Hills ("Pinnacle"), a multi-family apartment community located in North Phoenix, Arizona.

Pure Multi-Family had previously fully funded the US$47.5 million acquisition of Pinnacle using proceeds from the equity offering which closed on April 7, 2017.

The new first mortgage financing bears a fixed interest rate of 3.32% per annum for a term of seven years.

Pure Multi-Family's portfolio consists of 19 multi-family properties comprising an aggregate of 6,209 residential units, situated on 328 acres of land.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at www.puremultifamily.com or www.sedar.com.

