Pure Recognizes a 52% Customer Retention Rate

Pure's Subsidiary Grows Repeat Business to Ensure Future Revenues

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 17, 2017) - Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PNOW), parent Company of the Numismatic Specialty Store (Meso Numismatics), announced today that the Company's subsidiary has realized a 52% customer retention rate, causing increased demands for more inventory from returning customers.

"We have developed a solid customer base throughout 20 states and 6 countries," stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO. "With new orders and customers arriving daily, we have already surpassed January's revenues, with 12 days remaining this month. We certainly anticipate another double-digit, month-over-month gain, with even more revenues anticipated next month."

With the Company's subsidiary displaying a 22% growth in revenues from December 2016 to January 2017, the cash register is ringing daily, and louder, with continually increasing sales. Management indicated that so far, this growth is attributed only to the use of online-based sales, and that the Company intends to expand its distribution points.

Pereira continued, "It's important to note, the revenues Meso delivers daily, are still only from online sources. Meaning, we have yet to participate with Heritage Auctions, Lyn Knight Auctions and Stacks Bowers Auctions. When these auctions do take place -- and they are approaching -- we are forecasting significantly higher revenues; putting us on-track to meet year-end goals. When shareholders see our Q1 financial disclosures..., I feel that is the moment when what we are doing will truly begin to click with everyone."

Pereira concluded, "Pardon my language, but I want it on the record, that my team and I will continue to bust our ass, every day, bringing value to our shareholders and making Meso Numismatics a staple name in the numismatic marketplace."

About Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

PURE provides proprietary technology, marketing solutions and branding services to hotel operators and condominium owners. The Company's vision is to build competitive operations in the areas of (i) online marketing and hotel internet booking engine services, (ii) hotel branding and, (iii) own, operate and in some instances develop, boutique hotels under the new, "by PURE" brand. PURE is the creator of Oveedia, the Central American-Caribbean online travel hub.

Related Links:

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Pinterest

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Facebook

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Twitter

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Google +

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. LinkedIn

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Investors Hangout

Oveedia Google +

Meso Numismatics

Safe Harbor Statements in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements about plans and expectations regarding products and opportunities, demand and acceptance of new or existing products, capital resources and future financial results are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from those expressed. These uncertainties and risks include changing consumer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of the Company's customers, competition and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.