Pure Romance Launches First-Ever Luxury Brand with Euforia

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Pure Romance, the world's leading and fastest growing woman-to-woman direct seller of relationship enhancement products, today launched its first-ever luxury brand called Euforia, a romance collection.

"Euforia is the result of years of development on a sophisticated addition to our already-popular Pure Romance lines," said Chris Cicchinelli, President & CEO of Pure Romance. "Euforia features a high-end assortment of romance products and lingerie, exquisitely packaged and constructed with the highest quality materials and is a luxurious addition to your own collection, or a perfect Valentine's Day gift for you and your partner."

The Euforia line includes a carefully curated collection of intimacy accessories, lotions, jewelry and sleepwear. Accessories are constructed with soft silicone and 18-karat rose gold details including Caleo™ warming technology of the toys. The jewelry line features the Ascent Bangle and Pendant, both plated in 18-karat rose gold, accented with the Euforia insignia. Each jewelry piece is a limited-edition creation.

The Euforia lotions collection includes a firming cream blend of caffeine and botanical extracts with an ultra-nourishing formula for the skin. The luxe Euforia sleepwear collection features a camisole, t-shirt and shorts, all spun with bamboo fibers designed to adapt to body temperature while naturally wicking away moisture.

The Euforia line is available now at shopeuforia.com.

About Pure Romance

Pure Romance is the world's largest and fastest-growing woman-to-woman direct seller of relationship-enhancement products. Pure Romance markets its premier line of products, ranging from bedroom accessories to beauty products to lingerie, through a network of more than 30,000 specially trained or certified sales Consultants at in-home parties throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South Africa, and Australia. For more information, visit www.pureromance.com.

Note to Media: For Euforia product samples or a full media kit, please email: info@shopeuforia.com.

