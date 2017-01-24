Pure Storage Selects SnapLogic for Fast and Easy Application and Data Integration

Enterprise flash storage leader uses SnapLogic's modern integration platform to integrate SaaS applications, automate business processes and support growth

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - SnapLogic, the leading Enterprise Integration Cloud, today announced that Pure Storage, the market's leading independent solid-state array vendor, has implemented SnapLogic for application and data integration. Pure Storage is using SnapLogic's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to connect a growing number of applications -- including Salesforce, Workday, NetSuite and ServiceNow -- in order to automate key business processes and support the company's rapid growth. The company will also leverage SnapLogic's flexible, elastic integration platform for big data management and cloud analytics.

Pure Storage's disruptive, software-driven technology and customer-friendly business model have helped it to grow quickly. In conjunction with the company's growth, the need for IT to connect applications and prevent information from being siloed was paramount to facilitating collaboration, productivity and agility across the enterprise. To enable faster data flow and shared truths across business units and to prepare and deliver data to a planned enterprise-wide data warehouse for advanced analytics, Pure Storage chose SnapLogic's unified application and data integration platform.

Pure Storage evaluated several competitive iPaaS solutions on the market but chose the SnapLogic platform for its ease of use, robust functionality and modern architecture. Organizational fit was also important to Pure Storage and in SnapLogic they found a partner that understands their business and is easy to work with.

"SnapLogic's intuitive integration platform allows us to quickly and easily connect any applications and data sources, both in the cloud and on-premises, across our global enterprise," said Yousuf Khan, CIO, Pure Storage. "Time-consuming and repetitive manual integrations are now much more efficient with SnapLogic. The platform's self-service, drag-and-drop interface makes it easy for our teams to get up-and-running and perform integrations quickly. And the elastic, scale-out nature of SnapLogic's modern architecture allows us to handle the increasing variety, volume and velocity of data as we continue to grow."

The SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud is the industry's first unified application and data integration platform as a service (iPaaS). The platform's self-service interface enables multiple users in an organization, whether in IT or Line of Business (LOB), to connect all data, applications and "things" quickly and easily in order to gain new insights, make better decisions and drive business outcomes. In addition to the core platform capabilities, SnapLogic provides 400+ pre-built connectors, called Snaps, that make integrating applications and data sources as easy as drag-and-drop.

