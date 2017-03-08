PureSnax International to Create New Brand and Marketing Strategy

WOODBRIDGE, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - PureSnax International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PSNX) ("PureSnax" or "Company"), an innovative functional food and healthy snacks company, has made the decision to develop its own brand of products.

The company has exited their Licensing Agreement with the Canadian Licensor and will no longer represent that brand.

"We felt that the termination of the licensing agreement was the best long term option for our company as it will allow for an improved bottom line in the future through the removal of the markup and royalty fees. We wish our former Licensor all the best in their future endeavors," stated President Pat Gosselin. "We are diligently at work developing our new branding strategy and product line. We continue to be committed to the development and delivery of products that meet the ever growing demand for healthier and cleaner ingredients," added Mr. Gosselin.

The company will be marketing the products through its new website under the domain name www.puresnaxworldwide.com and is taking all the appropriate steps to complete a smooth transition to the new brand with their manufacturers/co-packers and distributors.

About PureSnax International, Inc. (PSNX)

PureSnax International, Inc. is a functional food and healthy snacks company engaged in development, sourcing, branding and distribution of healthy food and snack products through its wellness brand.

Disclaimer: Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with intellectual property protection, marketing and sale, manufacturing and distribution, and difficulties associated with obtaining financing. Investors should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although we believe the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.