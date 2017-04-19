News Room

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces April Distributions

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of April 2017. The ex-distribution date for all funds is April 26, 2017, with the exception of the Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and the Purpose US Cash ETF which have an ex-distribution date of April 28, 2017.

Open-End Funds   TSX Symbol   Distribution per share/unit   Record Date   Payable Date   Distribution Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series   PDF   $ 0.08001   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series   PBD   $ 0.07001   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund - ETF Series   PHR   $ 0.08001   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series   PIN   $ 0.08301   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series   PYF   $ 0.10001   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Series   BNC   $ 0.07501   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Series   PRP   $ 0.04401   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF Units   PID   $ 0.0560   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund - ETF Units   PUD   $ 0.0510   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units   PUD.B   $ 0.0597   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Units   BND   $ 0.0550   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF   PSA   $ 0.0405   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
Purpose US Cash ETF   PSU.U   US$ 0.0600   04/28/2017   05/05/2017   Monthly
                
Closed-End Funds   TSX Symbol   Distribution per share/unit   Record Date   Payable Date   Distribution Frequency
Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund - Class A   PCF.UN   $ 0.0500   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund - Class U   PCF.U   US$ 0.0500   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund - Class T   PFU.UN   $ 0.0417   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund - Class A   unlisted   $ 0.0417   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund - Class A2   unlisted   $ 0.0417   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund - Class A   PFD.UN   $ 0.1250   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
Limited Duration Investment   Grade Preferred Securities Fund - Class F   unlisted   $ 0.1250   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund - Class U   PFD.U   US$ 0.1198   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund - Class V   unlisted   US$ 0.1198   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund - Class T   PUB.UN   $ 0.0417   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund - Class A   unlisted   $ 0.0417   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund - Class A2   unlisted   $ 0.0417   04/28/2017   05/12/2017   Monthly

(1) Dividend is designated as an "eligible" Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees. Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors. Purpose has over $3 billion in assets under management and currently offers 36 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 7 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

Purpose is the manager of NexC Partners Corp. (TSX: NXC), an investment corporation which invests in a portfolio of North American dividend-paying equity securities, plus owns an equity stake in Purpose.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact Information

  • For further information please contact:
    Dan Rubin
    Vice President, Marketing
    Purpose Investments Inc.
    Tel: (877) 789-1517
    Email: info@purposeinvest.com

