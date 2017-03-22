Purpose Investments Inc. Announces March Distributions

SOURCE: Purpose Investments Inc.
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of March 2017. The ex-distribution date for all funds is March 29, 2017, with the exception of the Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and the Purpose US Cash ETF which have an ex-distribution date of March 31, 2017.
(1) Dividend is designated as an "eligible" Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees. Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors. Purpose has over $3 billion in assets under management and currently offers 36 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 7 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.
Purpose is the manager of NexC Partners Corp. (TSX: NXC), an investment corporation which invests in a portfolio of North American dividend-paying equity securities, plus owns an equity stake in Purpose.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For further information please contact: Dan Rubin Vice President, Marketing Purpose Investments Inc. Tel: (877) 789-1517 Email: info@purposeinvest.com
