News Room

SOURCE: Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc.

March 22, 2017 19:30 ET

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces March Distributions

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of March 2017. The ex-distribution date for all funds is March 29, 2017, with the exception of the Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and the Purpose US Cash ETF which have an ex-distribution date of March 31, 2017.

Open-End Funds  TSX Symbol  Distribution per share/unit  Record Date  Payable Date  Distribution Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series  PDF  $ 0.08001  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series  PBD  $ 0.07001  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund - ETF Series  PHR  $ 0.08001  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series  PIN  $ 0.08301  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series  PYF  $ 0.10001  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Series  BNC  $ 0.07501  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Series  PRP  $ 0.04401  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund - ETF Series  PRA  $ 0.07001  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Quarterly
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - ETF Series  PHW  $ 0.10001  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Quarterly
Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF Units  PID  $ 0.0560  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund - ETF Units  PUD  $ 0.0510  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units  PUD.B  $ 0.0597  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Units  BND  $ 0.0550  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF  PSA  $ 0.0415  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
Purpose US Cash ETF  PSU.U  US$ 0.0740  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Monthly
                
Closed-End Funds  TSX Symbol  Distribution per share/unit  Record Date  Payable Date  Distribution Frequency
NexC Partners Corp. - Class A  NXC  $ 0.16501  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Quarterly
NexC Partners Corp. - Class F  unlisted  $ 0.16501  03/31/2017  04/07/2017  Quarterly
Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund - Class A  PCF.UN  $ 0.0500  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund - Class U  PCF.U  US$ 0.0500  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund - Class T  PFU.UN  $ 0.0417  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund - Class A  unlisted  $ 0.0417  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund - Class A2  unlisted  $ 0.0417  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund - Class A  PFD.UN  $ 0.1250  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund - Class F  unlisted  $ 0.1250  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund - Class U  PFD.U  US$ 0.1198  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund - Class V  unlisted  US$ 0.1198  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund - Class T  PUB.UN  $ 0.0417  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund - Class A  unlisted  $ 0.0417  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund - Class A2  unlisted  $ 0.0417  03/31/2017  04/17/2017  Monthly

(1) Dividend is designated as an "eligible" Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees. Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors. Purpose has over $3 billion in assets under management and currently offers 36 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 7 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

Purpose is the manager of NexC Partners Corp. (TSX: NXC), an investment corporation which invests in a portfolio of North American dividend-paying equity securities, plus owns an equity stake in Purpose.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact Information

  • For further information please contact:

    Dan Rubin
    Vice President, Marketing
    Purpose Investments Inc.
    Tel: (877) 789-1517
    Email: info@purposeinvest.com

News Room
 