Pursuit announces C$45 million restoration and reconstruction of Banff's iconic Mount Royal Hotel

Modern amenities, acclaimed design and community charm combine to deliver a unique experience in Canada's most iconic mountain destination

BANFF, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 19, 2017) - The Mount Royal Hotel is adding an extraordinary layer to its century-old history following a fire in December 2016 that galvanized the Banff community. A C$45 million transformation of both the hotel's interior and exterior will re-establish the Mount Royal as the heart of Banff.

"We were inspired by the hotel's rich history and knew we had to incorporate it into the design, while providing a unique experience for today's modern traveller," said David McKenna, President of Brewster Travel Canada by Pursuit. "To do so, we engaged the local community, collaborated with world-renowned design and construction firms, and challenged ourselves to deliver something that's never been done before."

The restoration of the façade will significantly revitalize this iconic centre of Banff Avenue. The new concept features historically-inspired décor and remarkable amenities including the much-anticipated rooftop lounge with outdoor hot tubs and fire tables. A custom-designed museum and a hotel library will provide unique spaces for guests and the community to connect and share stories. Well-appointed and spacious guest rooms will showcase outstanding mountain views.

For more than 100 years, the Mount Royal Hotel has been an anchor in Banff's community. Its location on the corner of Banff Avenue and Caribou Street - in the heart of town - makes it an iconic landmark in the town's most premiere location.

Brewster is excited to welcome future guests to share in the Mount Royal Hotel's story. The hotel is scheduled to reopen on July, 2018. The Mount Royal Hotel is currently taking reservations for bookings for summer 2018. For more information, please visit www.mountroyalhotel.com.

