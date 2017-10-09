PW307 Engine Customers See Significant Shift toward More Fully Planned Maintenance Environments Resulting from Pratt & Whitney Canada's Digital Engine Services and Proactive-Help Desk

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA--(Marketwired - Oct. 9, 2017) -

P&WC's PW300 Pro-Active Help Desk has significantly improved on-condition maintenance planning and reduced unscheduled interventions for specific key availability drivers on PW307-powered aircraft - from 85% in 2015 to 20% in 2017 - using predictive analytics and high quality, full-flight data from P&WC's FAST™ (Flight, Acquisition, Storage and Transmission) prognostics solution. Both the Proactive Help Desk and FAST are among P&WC's expanding suite of Digital Engine Services, which drive optimized, on-condition maintenance tasks, minimizing the maintenance burden and creating a more planned environment for customers. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

P&WC's Proactive Help Desk is a dedicated team of aviation technicians and data analysts that use the predictive analytics developed from hundreds of thousands of flight hours of full-flight data captured through P&WC's FAST prognostic solution installed on the PW307-powered aircraft. The team also uses up-to-the-minute data analysis from P&WC's health management collaborator CAMP Systems International Inc., to address customer needs with data-driven decisions, preventative maintenance tools and best practices.

"We already deliver benchmark powerplant dispatch reliability of 99.94% on the Falcon 7X and 8X - and with the predictive and preventive approach to engine health management our customers are seeing the additional benefit of reduced variability and maintenance burden," said Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. "We are demonstrating in real-time that when we put full-flight data together with high-quality, OEM-validated analytics and an expert team of engineers, we bring true value to our customers: Higher availability, lower costs and personalized maintenance recommendations."

The Proactive Team focused on several availability drivers and the team continues to pinpoint new "digital signatures" that indicate the potential occurrence of a future event well in advance so it can be addressed proactively or averted entirely.

The Proactive Help Desk was first introduced to customers of P&WC's PW300 engines that are enrolled in the Eagle Service™ Plan (ESP™) pay-per-hour maintenance program. The help desk is an added feature for customers who have invested in ESP coverage and P&WC's advanced diagnostics and prognostics solutions. The team conducts daily reviews of customer data from sources such as the FAST™ prognostics solution to identify and flag maintenance requirements so they can be addressed during scheduled field interventions.

FAST™ Solution

The FAST solution, offered under P&WC's expanding suite of digital engine services, provides full-flight data after each mission for more than 2,000 P&WC engines, a 50 percent increase of engines supported by the solution in the past 12 months. P&WC's FAST solution is available for numerous aircraft platforms serving hundreds of customers in general aviation, regional airlines, business jets and helicopters.

Oil Analysis Technology

Data provided by P&WC's new Oil Analysis Technology will also play a role in the company's help desk service by allowing for a highly accurate assessment of key oil-wetted components. The technology has been commercially launched for PW306A engine customers. For the PW306A engine now, and other engines in the future, P&WC sees its FAST and Oil Analysis solutions as complementary steps toward an all-encompassing view of the health and efficiency of in-service engines.

100,000 Reasons To Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

