Pyng Completes Going-Private Transaction

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Pyng Medical Corp. (the "Company" or "Pyng") (TSX VENTURE:PYT) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced plan of arrangement whereby all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pyng (the "Shares") were acquired by Teleflex Medical Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement was approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia in its final order dated March 29, 2017.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, all outstanding stock options and warrants were deemed exercised for that number of Shares equal to the "in-the-money amount" of such stock options and warrants in accordance with their terms and all convertible debentures were deemed converted into Shares in accordance with their terms.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each shareholder of Pyng received cash consideration of US$0.30203 for each Share held.

It is expected that the Shares will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange and Pyng will cease to be a reporting issuer.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement is set out in Pyng's management information circular dated February 20, 2017, which is available under Pyng's profile at www.sedar.com.

