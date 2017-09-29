PyroGenesis Comments on Stock Trading Activity; Provides Company Snapshot/Update

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX VENTURE:PYR)(OTCQB:PYRNF), a high-tech company (the "Company" or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and plasma torch products, announces today that due to recent stock trading activity, and decrease in stock price, the Company contacted IIROC. Based on this conversation, and advice, PyroGenesis wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for this activity. Management knows of no reason that would give rise to such unusual trading and has no significant information to disclose which could lead to such activity. The Company is current on all its regular quarterly filings, has made (in advance) its third quarter interest payment due under its previously completed convertible debenture, and plans to report its third quarter results in November as required by the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We wish to reassure all of our stakeholders, and market participants, that the fundamentals of PyroGenesis, in terms of activities previously reported on, as well as the progress being made thereon, are not only sound but are moving forward as expected" said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "As such, we wish to provide the following Company snapshot."

Additive Manufacturing:

Ramp-up on schedule



Patent applications progressing as expected



Exclusive distributorship under negotiation in Asia



Two Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) being negotiated with end-users (competitors to GE) at their request



DROSRITE™:

Middle Eastern visit took place and contract currently being negotiated



Separately, re-order being negotiated with current client



Demonstration system currently being deployed to India



Chemical Warfare Agent Destruction System:

Initial testing at UK site, with simulants, demonstrated better destruction rates than tests performed in Montreal



Tests with actual chemical warfare reagents has been rescheduled to a future date (TBD). As mentioned, in a previous press release, the testing schedule is out of PyroGenesis' control



PUREVAP™:

Moving ahead as previously disclosed. Of note, nothing has taken place technically to challenge our original goal, notwithstanding normal challenges for a project of this nature



PAWDS:

No changes. Additional order for new aircraft carrier expected in 2018

"We would not have normally provided a Company overview of this nature," said Mr. Pascali. "In fact, we would have preferred to have provided this update at a time when the events reviewed herein had further matured but, given the circumstances noted herein, we felt it best to depart from normal practices and provide the Company snapshot above. We trust this provides the clarity needed at this time, and would like to reassure all concerned that should any material event transpire, we would immediately disclose such".

