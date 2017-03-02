Pyze Expands Growth Intelligence Platform with Support for Fast-Growing Web and Mobile App Development Platforms

SOURCE: Pyze, Inc.
March 02, 2017 09:00 ET
New Integrations with Xamarin, React Native, tvOS, watchOS and CMS Platforms Deliver Omni-Platform Intelligence and Marketing Automation to Accelerate Growth
New Integrations with Xamarin, React Native, tvOS, watchOS and CMS Platforms Deliver Omni-Platform Intelligence and Marketing Automation to Accelerate Growth
REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Pyze, the first intelligence and marketing platform enabling mobile and web app publishers to organically grow users by automating segmentation, personalization, engagement and conversion, today announced new integrations with several app development platforms. This expanded platform support provides app publishers with a unified view of users and the ability to leverage Pyze's capabilities on all major platforms and channels.
By integrating with the fastest-growing platforms in the web and mobile app development industry, Pyze continues to accelerate market momentum and fulfill its promise of delivering growth intelligence and marketing automation tools to Fortune 1000, mid-market and startup app publishers.
News Facts
Comments
"We started Pyze with the mission of providing sophisticated intelligence and marketing tools to app publishers of all sizes and today's announcement is a testament to that commitment. Our expanded platform support is a direct response to increased requests for integration with the fastest-growing mobile app development platforms," said Dickey Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pyze. "We're committed to making Pyze Growth Intelligence capabilities available to additional development platforms and welcome mobile and web app developers to tell us what platforms to support next."
Tweet This: .@PyzeInc adds support for #xamarin, #react-native, #reactjs, #angularjs, #vuejs http://bit.ly/DeveloperPlatforms #appdev
Resources
About Pyze
Founded in 2013, Pyze is the first business intelligence platform empowering all app publishers to maximize growth and personalize engagement. Now supporting over 1,000 apps, Pyze provides behavior-based real-time insights and automated touch points to build a meaningful relationship with each user -- all without the time, effort and cost required by today's big data analytics solutions. Pyze delivers intelligence-driven marketing and recommendations to cultivate loyalty, increase engagement and grow monetization. Pyze is headquartered in Redwood City, Calif. Connect with us at pyze.com or on Twitter @PyzeInc, our blog or Facebook.
Media ContactTanaya Lukaszewski
Kulesa Faul for Pyze
916-712-3791Email Contact
Media ContactTanaya Lukaszewski
Kulesa Faul for Pyze
916-712-3791Email Contact
See all RSS Newsfeeds