Pyze Expands Growth Intelligence Platform with Support for Fast-Growing Web and Mobile App Development Platforms

New Integrations with Xamarin, React Native, tvOS, watchOS and CMS Platforms Deliver Omni-Platform Intelligence and Marketing Automation to Accelerate Growth

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Pyze, the first intelligence and marketing platform enabling mobile and web app publishers to organically grow users by automating segmentation, personalization, engagement and conversion, today announced new integrations with several app development platforms. This expanded platform support provides app publishers with a unified view of users and the ability to leverage Pyze's capabilities on all major platforms and channels.

By integrating with the fastest-growing platforms in the web and mobile app development industry, Pyze continues to accelerate market momentum and fulfill its promise of delivering growth intelligence and marketing automation tools to Fortune 1000, mid-market and startup app publishers.

News Facts

The Pyze Growth Intelligence platform now includes support for Xamarin, React Native, Apple tvOS and watchOS, and CMS (WordPress, SquareSpace, Wix) developer platforms. Previously supported developer platforms include iOS, iMessage Apps, Android, Web and SaaS (React.js, Angular.js, Vue.js), and Unity.





These API integrations allow app publishers to monitor user behavior, develop intelligence models, initiate contextual marketing campaigns, and personalize engagement and experiences across all supported platforms.





A unified view across multiple platforms provides real-time visibility into millions of users' behavior, enabling marketers to quickly act upon trends, patterns and anomalies and interact with the right users at the right time via the most effective communications channel, including push notifications, in-app messages, SMS/MMS and email.





The developer platform integrations enable developers to get Pyze up and running within minutes, with minimal coding and configuration.





Support for all platforms is available immediately and free of charge for web and mobile apps with up to one million monthly active users. More details on pricing are available here.





Comments

"We started Pyze with the mission of providing sophisticated intelligence and marketing tools to app publishers of all sizes and today's announcement is a testament to that commitment. Our expanded platform support is a direct response to increased requests for integration with the fastest-growing mobile app development platforms," said Dickey Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pyze. "We're committed to making Pyze Growth Intelligence capabilities available to additional development platforms and welcome mobile and web app developers to tell us what platforms to support next."

Resources

About Pyze

Founded in 2013, Pyze is the first business intelligence platform empowering all app publishers to maximize growth and personalize engagement. Now supporting over 1,000 apps, Pyze provides behavior-based real-time insights and automated touch points to build a meaningful relationship with each user -- all without the time, effort and cost required by today's big data analytics solutions. Pyze delivers intelligence-driven marketing and recommendations to cultivate loyalty, increase engagement and grow monetization. Pyze is headquartered in Redwood City, Calif. Connect with us at pyze.com or on Twitter @PyzeInc, our blog or Facebook.