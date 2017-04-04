Pyze Launches Enterprise Edition; Enabling Advanced Multi-App and Channel Aggregations, Analysis and Campaign Management

Latest Version of Flagship Platform Brings Advanced Capabilities for Cross-App Aggregation, Third Party Integrations and Personalization

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Pyze, the first intelligence and marketing platform enabling mobile and web app businesses to organically grow users by automating segmentation, personalization, engagement and conversion, today announced Pyze Enterprise Edition. The latest version of the Pyze Growth Intelligence platform provides growth automation campaigns, automated segmentation and visual queries, enabling enterprises to influence user behavior across applications, platforms, web, mobile and desktop channels.

Pyze was founded with the mission to provide sophisticated marketing automation and intelligence-based tools to app publishers of all sizes. Its flagship product, the Pyze Growth Intelligence platform, automatically correlates data from multiple sources using machine learning and deep contextualization to cluster users based on common traits and behavior.





To address the growing frustration with manual data analysis at large enterprises and brands, Pyze is releasing new capabilities that automate cross-app analytics, campaigns and personalization with Pyze Enterprise Edition.





Pyze Enterprise Edition provides enterprises and large brands with the ability to conduct advanced multi-platform data aggregation and multi-channel campaign management across digital properties. With Pyze Enterprise Edition, marketing and product owners now have control to aggregate data across mobile and web apps, run benchmarking reports and understand user behavior across all platforms.





In addition, Pyze has added support to its platform to ingest CRM, third-party, and customer data sets for use it in conjunction with data collected from apps and websites for cross-platform automated segmentation, aggregation, analysis and campaigns.

Pyze Enterprise Edition key new features include:

Cross-App Growth Intelligence - Automated segmentation using intelligence explorations, event funnel analysis and personalization now available across multiple apps, websites and data sources





- Automated segmentation using intelligence explorations, event funnel analysis and personalization now available across multiple apps, websites and data sources Cross-App Visual Queries - Visual queries enable product owners to perform multi-dimensional aggregative analysis and benchmarking on business metrics, without using a query language or an external data visualization tool





- Visual queries enable product owners to perform multi-dimensional aggregative analysis and benchmarking on business metrics, without using a query language or an external data visualization tool Cross-App Growth Automation Campaigns - Define dynamic and growth automation campaigns across multiple apps, websites and data sources





- Define dynamic and growth automation campaigns across multiple apps, websites and data sources Data Import - Import user traits for analysis in automated segmentation, funnels, personalization and growth automation; import real-time and historical usage data and events from customer data sets





- Import user traits for analysis in automated segmentation, funnels, personalization and growth automation; import real-time and historical usage data and events from customer data sets Data Export - Export campaigns and personalization tags to third party systems like the Salesforce Marketing Cloud and other proprietary systems; Export raw, processed, and events data to external systems like Amazon Kinesis and Redshift.

Pyze Enterprise Edition is available immediately to all customers and prospects. For a custom quote, please email sales@pyze.com.

"We're responding to the growing demand from enterprises and brands for help to solve the big challenges of engaging and retaining users across mobile, web and other channels," said Prabhjot Singh, co-founder and president of Pyze. "We've added significant intelligence capabilities so enterprises can easily utilize our growth intelligence solutions to meet their business goals, regardless of whether they manage a few apps and digital properties or thousands."

"Real-time visibility of key business metrics across mobile and web apps, and across verticals, geographies and resellers, is immensely important for our business," said Rama Kuppa, CEO of StoreONGO, a leading platform for rapid application development and delivery. "Our enterprise customers are excited to finally have a unified view of user behavior and actions across apps and back-end systems. The ability to execute automated campaigns across channels in real-time provides a significant competitive advantage to all of our customers."

About Pyze

Founded in 2013, Pyze is the first business intelligence platform empowering all app publishers to maximize growth and personalize engagement. Now supporting over 1,000 apps, Pyze provides behavior-based real-time insights and automated touch points to build a meaningful relationship with each user -- all without the time, effort and cost required by today's big data analytics solutions. Pyze delivers intelligence-driven marketing and recommendations to cultivate loyalty, increase engagement and grow monetization. Pyze is headquartered in Redwood City, California. Connect with us at pyze.com or on Twitter @PyzeInc, our blog or Facebook.