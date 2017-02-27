Pyze Wins Mobile Technology and Leadership Awards by Tech Trailblazers

Global Enterprise IT Startup Awards Program Names Pyze and Dickey Singh Winner in 'Mobile' and 'Male Tech Trailblazer of the Year' Categories

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Pyze, the first intelligence and marketing platform enabling mobile and web app publishers to organically grow users by automating segmentation, personalization, engagement and conversion, today announced that the Tech Trailblazers awards program selected Pyze as the winner in two categories:

The Pyze Growth Intelligence platform was recognized as the winner in the Mobile Trailblazer category and

Dickey Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pyze, won the Male Tech Trailblazer of the Year award.

Tech Trailblazers is an independent and dedicated awards program for enterprise information technology startups that are five years old or less and at C-series funding or below. In its fifth year, the program focuses on the ethos of finding innovation from anywhere in the world, from the smallest startups to more established players.

The Mobile Trailblazers award recognizes product and services mobile startups that offer innovative solutions to enterprises based anywhere around the world. New this year are the Female and Male Tech Trailblazers of the Year awards, celebrating individual success and contribution of men and women in the enterprise tech space. See the full list of this year's winners and finalists: http://www.techtrailblazers.com/competition-winners/winners-2016/

With these new award wins, Pyze continues to build on a momentous year since emerging from stealth in March 2016. Additional award recognitions include:

Mobile Star Awards -- Mobile Customer Engagement & Marketing (Winner),

Mobile Star Awards -- Mobile Customer or User Analytics (Finalist)

Mobile Excellence Awards -- Best Mobile Analytics/Big Data (Finalist)

SaaS Awards -- Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics (Finalist)

Comments

"We are honored to receive these recognitions and accept the validation of our contributions in shaping the mobile industry to help address the needs of today's mobile and web growth marketers," said Dickey Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pyze. "I'm grateful for the opportunity through my work at Pyze to ensure that every app publisher has access to the sophisticated tools they need to help their apps succeed in an incredibly competitive marketplace."

"Once again we see the enterprise industry's finest startups being pitted against one another," said Rose Ross, founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards. "It is always a tough decision for the judges and the voting public, but once again we see outstanding startups take the medals in the contest."

About Pyze

Founded in 2013, Pyze is the first business intelligence platform empowering all app publishers to maximize growth and personalize engagement. Now supporting over 750 apps, Pyze provides behavior-based real-time insights and automated touch points to build a meaningful relationship with each user -- all without the time, effort and cost required by today's big data analytics solutions. Pyze delivers intelligence-driven marketing and recommendations to cultivate loyalty, increase engagement and grow monetization. Pyze is headquartered in Redwood City, CA. Connect with us at pyze.com, on Twitter @PyzeInc, our blog or Facebook.