Q&A Residential Hotel Rounds Out Offering with New Staff and More Amenities

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Q&A Residential Hotel today announced key staff and amenity additions. Recently, hospitality veteran Axel Fischer joined the Q&A team as General Manager, and Julianne Lewis joined as Sales Manager. Hotel amenities received a boost as well, with the completion of fitness center, La Palestra, and new menu items at Black Fox Coffee. City Acres, the two-level organic market, is slated to open this spring.

"We're thrilled to have such a seasoned team managing our hotel," said Steve Brown, CEO and President of parent company Furnished Quarters. "Additionally, we can now offer guests more with their stay, including a huge luxury fitness and wellness center, gourmet coffee bar that offers breakfast and lunch, and soon guests can shop at a gourmet organic market located right in the building."

Axel Fischer joins Q&A Hotel with more than 15 years of experience in the international hospitality industry. He most recently served as Hotel Manager for The Chatwal, a Luxury Collection Hotel by Starwood. Prior to that, Fischer's executive level experience included Assistant General Manager at Dream Downtown and General Manager at Manhattan's Night Theatre District hotel.

Julianne Lewis, a seasoned hotelier, whose last role was with Accor Hotels, has now become part of the team as Sales Manager. Previous experience during her 15 years in the industry includes sales management roles at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, the Denihan Hospitality Group, and Gild Hall.

La Palestra, the 21,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center has now completed all construction and is fully open. Guests have access to top-of-the-line fitness equipment not typically found in most gyms, as well as weights, mats, steam rooms and an ever-evolving list of classes.

Australian coffee roaster, Black Fox, continues to attract a steady stream of hotel guests, 70 Pine residents and locals. The artisanal coffee shop just added a new chef and is offering a wide array of new breakfast and lunch menu items.

Preparing meals in Q&A's full-sized kitchens will be even easier with the opening of City Acres, a two-level organic market located off the building's lobby. City Acres, opening this spring, will offer gourmet prepared foods and a wide assortment of groceries. Q&A guests will be able to order groceries through the hotel concierge for in-apartment delivery.

About Q&A Residential Hotel

The Q&A Residential Hotel, located at the iconic 70 Pine in Lower Manhattan, is designed to serve the needs of today's extended stay business and leisure travelers. With 132 apartments, Q&A's accommodations are on average three times larger than a typical New York City hotel room. Q&A is also unique in that every accommodation has a full-sized kitchen. Designed by Benjamin Noriega-Ortiz-the designer behind the Mondrian SoHo Hotel in New York and the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles-and the Furnished Quarters' in-house design team, Q&A offers a blend of upscale contemporary décor and custom furnishings. For more information or to make reservations, visit QandAHotel.com.

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters provides stylish, fully equipped temporary furnished apartments, both nationally and globally. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of short-term housing in the Northeastern United States, with a focus on New York City and Boston. Corporate clients have one-call access to over 40,000 furnished rentals worldwide that are sourced, vetted and managed by Furnished Quarters' Global Solutions Center. Additionally, the company's Q&A Residential Hotel in Lower Manhattan offers hotel-style stays in full-sized apartments. For more information visit furnishedquarters.com.

